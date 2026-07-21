Talbot County Opens Station 95, Expanding Emergency Medical Services in Northern Talbot County

07/21/2026

Category: Emergency Services County Council

1 of 6 County officials, emergency personnel, project partners, members of the Gannon family, and community members gathered on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, to celebrate the completion of the facility with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. 2 of 6 Brian LeCates, Director of the Talbot County Department of Emergency Services 3 of 6 Dr. Ted Delbridge, Executive Director of the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems 4 of 6 Tina Kintop, EMS Division Chief 5 of 6 From left: Council President Chuck Callahan, Greg Gannon, Tom Pyper, Celeste Pyper, and Council Member Keasha Haythe. 6 of 6 DES Staff, Contractor Richard S. Davis, Talbot Paramedic Foundation members stand in front of the Talbot DES Emergency Response Bus, in the Bay garage area.

CORDOVA, Md. – Talbot County Government officially opened Station 95, a new emergency medical services station in Cordova that will improve emergency response times for residents in the northern portion of Talbot County while expanding the County's emergency preparedness capabilities.

County officials, emergency personnel, project partners, members of the Gannon family, and community members gathered on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, to celebrate the completion of the facility with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Designed to meet the growing needs of Talbot County's emergency medical services system, Station 95 features four (4) apparatus bays, dedicated storage space, comfortable living quarters with a kitchen and day room for the 24-hour EMS crew, and space for future growth.

"This is a very exciting day for Talbot County and the Cordova community in particular," said Talbot County Council President Chuck Callahan. "Talbot County is fulfilling its promise to deliver improved emergency response times in the northern part of the county."

In the coming weeks, Station 95 will become home to Paramedic 95, staffed around the clock by a two-person advanced life support crew ready to respond whenever and wherever they are needed.

"While this station may house only two clinicians at a time, those two professionals will stand ready 24 hours a day, seven days a week to respond whenever they are needed," said Brian LeCates, Director of the Talbot County Department of Emergency Services. "Behind these walls will be countless hours of training, preparation, and teamwork, all focused on one mission: serving our community with compassion, professionalism, and excellence."

LeCates said the opening represents far more than a new building.

"As we cut the ribbon today, we are opening more than a new facility," he said. "We are opening a new chapter in emergency medical services for this area of the county—one that strengthens our ability to deliver timely care, improve service to our northern communities, and reinforces our promise to provide the highest level of emergency medical care possible."

For Talbot County EMS personnel, the new station provides a dedicated home base where crews can prepare for calls, rest between emergencies, and serve the community during 24-hour shifts. The facility also eases space constraints at volunteer fire stations while supporting the continued growth of the County's EMS system and maintaining the strong partnership between County EMS and Talbot County's volunteer fire companies.

"This is a great day for the citizens of northern Talbot County and for Talbot County EMS," said Tina Kintop, EMS Division Chief. "Opening an EMS-only station gives our crews a dedicated place to prepare, respond, and recharge between calls while allowing us to continue growing to meet our community's needs. Most importantly, it strengthens our ability to deliver the highest level of care to the residents we serve."

The ceremony also honored the legacy of former Talbot County Council Member Sylvia Jarboe Gannon, whose early advocacy for advanced life support helped shape emergency medical services in Talbot County. A permanent plaque inside Station 95 recognizes her vision, leadership, and unwavering commitment to improving emergency medical care for the community.

The project was made possible through the cooperation and generosity of the Gannon family, who leased the property on which Station 95 now stands to Talbot County specifically for the construction of the EMS station. Members of the family joined County officials for the dedication and reflected on the significance of seeing Sylvia Gannon's commitment to public service recognized through the facility. Her legacy will continue through the work carried out within the station's walls and the lives that will be touched by those who serve there.

Callahan thanked the Gannon family for making the project possible and recognized the many individuals and organizations whose collaboration brought the station from concept to completion, including the Department of Public Works, the Department of Emergency Services, Industrial Engineering Company, Davis, Bowen & Friedel, and County Manager Clay Stamp for his longstanding commitment to strengthening public safety.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony also featured remarks from Jimmy Eason, President of the Talbot Volunteer Fire Association; Dr. Ted Delbridge, Executive Director of the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems; and Greg Gannon, speaking on behalf of the Gannon family.

Station 95 represents a significant investment in Talbot County's public safety infrastructure and reflects the County's ongoing commitment to providing timely, compassionate, and high-quality emergency medical care to residents and visitors for generations to come.

View all Photos: Talbot County Government - 7.20.2026 Ribbon Cutting North EMS Station

north ems station station 95 paramedic emergency services