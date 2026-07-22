indiPDF 2.0 Adds Professional Redaction, Digital Signatures, and Form Creation — as a One-Time $35 Purchase

indiPDF Annotations

The privacy-first PDF editor's largest release brings legal-grade tools that competing products reserve for their most expensive subscription tiers

GEORGETOWN, KY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indomitus Group today announced indiPDF 2.0, the biggest update since the product's launch, adding certificate-based digital signatures, true content redaction, a fillable-form designer, document comparison, and Bates numbering to its privacy-first PDF editor. indiPDF remains a one-time purchase of $35 with no subscription, and every operation runs locally — no document is ever uploaded to a cloud.The additions move indiPDF directly into the workflows of legal, medical, and financial professionals, where redaction, signing, and version control are requirements rather than conveniences — and where keeping sensitive documents off third-party servers is a genuine concern.Notably, these are the same capabilities the dominant PDF application, Adobe Acrobat, reserves for its higher-priced Pro subscription. Acrobat Pro runs $19.99 per month on an annual plan — roughly $240 a year, about $720 over three years — with no true perpetual license; its one-time "Acrobat Pro 2024" option provides only a three-year term. indiPDF delivers a comparable professional toolset for a single $35 purchase that never expires."The people who most need to redact a document or verify a signature are often the same people who least want it sitting on someone else's cloud, and who are tired of renting the software to do it," said Matt Milano, founder of Indomitus Group. "indiPDF 2.0 gives them the professional tools, once, on their own machine."Redaction that removes the contentMany low-cost tools "redact" by drawing a black box over text, leaving the content underneath recoverable by copy-and-paste. indiPDF 2.0 does it properly: applying a redaction permanently removes the covered text and images from the file, so they can no longer be selected, copied, or extracted. As a safeguard, indiPDF warns at save time if any redaction marks haven't been applied — so a document that only looks redacted is never sent by accident.Certificate-based digital signaturesDocuments can be signed with standard PKCS#12 certificates (.p12/.pfx), with an optional visible stamp and signing reason and location. The same tool verifies incoming signatures — showing who signed, when, and why, and cryptographically flagging any document altered since it was signed.Also in 2.0Form designer — drag text fields, checkboxes, and dropdowns onto any page; they become real fillable fields that work in any reader, and stay editable afterward. A blank-document option adds empty pages in standard sizes.Document Compare — two PDFs side by side, every changed region outlined automatically.Bates numbering — sequential legal identifiers with configurable prefix, suffix, padding, and position.Searchable scans — OCR adds an invisible text layer beneath a scanned page, making it searchable without altering its appearance.Outline and Office export — editable bookmarks, plus export to Word and Excel.AvailabilityindiPDF 2.0 is available now for Linux (DEB, RPM, Flatpak) and Windows, in English, Spanish, French, German, and Brazilian Portuguese. It is a one-time $35 purchase for a lifetime license. The application is fully functional without a license; the only limitation is a watermark on saved and printed files. All processing — including OCR, signing, and redaction — happens locally; documents never leave the user's computer.About Indomitus GroupIndomitus Group is a Georgetown, Kentucky-based software company building privacy-first, one-time-purchase desktop applications for Linux and Windows. Its indiSuite line includes indiPDF, indiAccounting payroll and accounting software, and the free, open-source indiBudget. Its founding principle is simple: software you buy should be software you own.

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