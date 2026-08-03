Kentucky River Medical Center Recognized with 2026 Best of Kentucky Regional Award

JACKSON, KY, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kentucky River Medical Center (KRMC) has been named a 2026 Best of Kentucky Regional Award winner, recognizing the hospital’s continued role as a critical health care provider for Jackson, Breathitt County, and surrounding communities.KRMC’s services include a 24-hour emergency department, gynecology, cardiology, intensive care facilities, a full-service laboratory, physical therapy, radiology, cardiopulmonary services, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and swing beds. Behind those departments is a team of physicians, nurses, technicians, and support staff focused on care that is accessible, compassionate, and rooted in the needs of the people they serve.“This recognition reflects what our team shows up to do every day: serve families, strengthen community health, and keep essential care close to home,” said Susie Morgan, RN, MSN, Chief Executive Officer, Kentucky River Medical Center. “In a region where dependable local health care is a necessity, that work matters deeply, and this honor belongs to the people who make it possible.”KRMC is a member of the Kentucky Hospital Association and the Federation of American Healthcare Systems and is accredited by The Joint Commission, affiliations that reflect the hospital's commitment to quality, accountability, and the personal connection that defines community-based care.For more information, click here.

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