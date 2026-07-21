Ear Pro Pre-Swim Ear Spray Expands Across Competitive Swimming Through SwimOutlet.com and Olympic Partnerships

Ear Pro Supports the USA Artistic Swimming Team Ear Pro Supports the USA Artistic Swimming Team Ear Pro Prevents Ear Infections

Leading new generation ear care brand continues national growth through major retail, media, and Olympic collaborations.

We're excited to work with organizations that are trusted throughout the swimming community because they help us reach the people we created Ear Pro for” — Tradian Maier

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ear Pro , the innovative ear care brand trusted by Olympic athletes, competitive swimmers, and families nationwide, is expanding its presence across the swimming community through new partnership with SwimOutlet, alongside continued collaborations with USA Artistic Swimming and nationwide availability at Walgreens and CVS Pharmacy.Together, these partnerships place Ear Pro in front of one of the largest and most engaged audiences in swimming, reaching competitive swimmers, coaches, swim teams, parents, triathletes, divers, and recreational swimmers through the sport's leading retail, media, and athletic organizations.Built for Swimmers - Trusted by Olympic Medalists"Swimmers face unique challenges when it comes to ear health, whether they're training for competition or spending weekends at the pool with family," said Tradian Maier, founder of Ear Pro. "We're excited to work with organizations that are trusted throughout the swimming community because they help us reach the people we created Ear Pro for. Every new partnership gives us another opportunity to educate swimmers about taking a proactive approach to ear health."Ear Pro has become a trusted part of training and competition for members of USA Artistic Swimming, including Olympic silver medalists and national team athletes who spend countless hours in the water preparing for the highest levels of international competition. Athletes including Jaime Czarkowski, Elle Santana, and three-time Olympian Anita Alvarez have publicly shared how Ear Pro helps them take a proactive approach to ear health throughout demanding training schedules.A Smarter Approach - An Ounce of Prevention is Worth a Pound of CureThe expansion reflects Ear Pro's strategy of bringing together every part of the swimming ecosystem. SwimOutlet connects the brand with one of the sport's largest retail audiences and introduces Ear Pro to millions of swimmers, coaches, parents, and aquatic professionals who follow the latest news and developments in competitive swimming. Combined with partnerships through USA Artistic Swimming and Olympic athletes, Ear Pro is helping bring greater awareness to swimmer's ear prevention before problems begin.The company's growing network also includes nationwide distribution through Walgreens and CVS Pharmacy, giving swimmers convenient access to Ear Pro whether they're shopping for swim gear, following competitive swimming news, or preparing for their next practice or competition.Ear Pro Pre-Swim Ear Spray - Now Available on SwimOutlet.com Rather than relying on a single retailer or endorsement, Ear Pro is building momentum through trusted organizations that collectively reach nearly every segment of the swimming community. From Olympic athletes and elite coaches to youth swim teams and families enjoying time at the pool, the goal is the same: helping more people prevent swimmer's ear before it starts.Unlike traditional after-swim remedies, Ear Pro is designed to be used proactively before water exposure. Its metered spray formula creates a light, water-resistant oily barrier in the ears intended to help reduce moisture buildup and support healthy ears during swimming, surfing, diving, triathlon training, and other aquatic activities. Comfortable and virtually unnoticeable, it doesn't block the ears or create any pressure, provides up to 2 hours of protection, and can be safely reapplied as often as needed.As summer swim season reaches its peak and millions of Americans head to pools, lakes, beaches, and water parks, Ear Pro is helping swimmers protect their ears through partnerships with the organizations they already know and trust.Ear Pro is available through SwimOutlet.com, featured on SwimSwam , at Walgreens stores nationwide, CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide, and through select retail partners.About Ear ProFounded in Santa Rosa, California, Ear Pro is a new generation ear care brand designed to help protect against swimmer's ear and ear infections. Trusted by Olympic athletes, families, coaches, and water enthusiasts, Ear Pro helps swimmers stay focused on enjoying the water rather than worrying about ear problems.

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