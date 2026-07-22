VetStem Cell Therapy Helps Dog Recover from Cruciate Ligament Injuries

Vader

VetStem Cell Therapy helped Vader, a Cane Corso, remain active after cruciate ligament injuries.

We are amazed at how well he is doing and give all the credit to Dr. Shuman and stem cell injections.” — Vader's Owner

POWAY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vader, a 115-pound Cane Corso, suffered a complete tear of the cruciate ligament in his left knee while chasing a ball. During his examination, his veterinarian, Dr. David Shuman of Westside Animal Hospital, also discovered a partial tear of the cruciate ligament in Vader's right knee. Because dogs that tear one cruciate ligament are at an increased risk of injuring the ligament in the opposite knee, there was concern that the partial tear would eventually progress to a complete rupture. His owners were devastated, as Vader was an energetic young dog who loved daily hikes with his family.

Hoping to restore Vader's quality of life and protect his other knee, Dr. Shuman recommended surgery to repair the left knee along with VetStem Cell Therapy. Cruciate ligament rupture is one of the most common causes of hind limb lameness, pain, and progressive knee arthritis in dogs. According to the American College of Veterinary Surgeons, 40–60% of dogs that tear one cruciate ligament will eventually injure the ligament in the opposite knee. Although surgery stabilizes the affected joint, it cannot fully restore normal anatomy or prevent the development of arthritis. For Vader, the treatment plan included stem cell injections in both knees to support healing of the partially torn ligament and, ideally, help him avoid a second knee surgery.

To begin the VetStem process, Dr. Shuman collected a sample of fat tissue from Vader’s abdomen during a minimally invasive anesthetic procedure. The fat was shipped to the VetStem laboratory, where it was processed to isolate and concentrate Vader's stem and regenerative cells. Three doses were prepared and returned to Dr. Shuman for injection into both knees, along with an intravenous injection. The remaining cells were cryopreserved, allowing Vader to receive future treatments without the need for another fat collection procedure.

Since his initial treatment, Vader has gone on to receive an additional three treatments, once per year, using his banked stem cells. According to his owner, he is “running around and jumping like he does not have a plate and 8 screws in his knee. The right is showing no signs of injury. We are amazed at how well he is doing and give all the credit to Dr. Shuman and stem cell injections.”

VetStem Cell Therapy has been successfully used in thousands of animals to treat orthopedic conditions. Stem cells help reduce pain and inflammation, promote healing, and support the repair of damaged tendon, ligament, and joint tissues. When used alongside surgery, they may accelerate healing, minimize scar tissue formation, and potentially slow the progression of arthritis. Together, these benefits can improve comfort, mobility, and overall quality of life.

Learn more at www.VetStem.com.

About VetStem, Inc.

VetStem is a veterinarian-led Company that was formed in 2002 to bring regenerative medicine to the profession. This privately held biopharmaceutical enterprise, based near San Diego, California, currently offers veterinarians an autologous stem cell processing service (from patients’ own fat tissue) among other regenerative modalities. With a unique expertise acquired over the past 20+ years and thousands of treatments by veterinarians for joint, tendon and ligament issues, VetStem has made regenerative medicine applications a therapeutic reality. The VetStem team is focused on developing new clinically practical and affordable veterinary solutions that leverage the natural restorative abilities present in all living creatures. In addition to its own portfolio of patents, VetStem holds exclusive global veterinary licenses to a large portfolio of issued patents in the field of regenerative medicine.



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