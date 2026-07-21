Prime Life Dental Opens New Campbell Flagship With Silicon Valley's Only Board-Certified Implant Diplomate

After more than two decades as The Glen Dental, the South Bay practice unveils a new name, a new home, and a four-doctor team

CAMPBELL, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patients across the South Bay have a new address for advanced implant and general dentistry. Prime Life Dental — the practice formerly known as The Glen Dental — is now open at 1374 E Hamilton Ave in Campbell, California, marking the most significant expansion in the practice’s 20-plus-year history. The purpose-built office pairs a new name and identity with the same clinicians, the same standard of care, and a considerably deeper bench of technology.

Behind the change are founders Dr. Aman Bhullar, DMD, MAGD, FICOI, DABOI/ID — the first and only Board Certified Diplomate of Implantology in Silicon Valley — and Dr. Misty Henne, DMD, who together bring more than 40 years of combined experience to the operatory.

“The name changed. The people didn’t,” said Dr. Bhullar. “Every patient who walked through the door at The Glen Dental will see the same faces here — they’ll just see them in a space that finally matches the level of dentistry we’ve been practicing for twenty years.”

A Purpose-Built Home for Complex Care

The relocation from the practice’s longtime office at 1660 Willow Street in San Jose gives the team room for equipment that few private practices house in-house. The Campbell location is outfitted with Yomi® robotic implant guidance, 3D CBCT imaging, and a complete on-site laboratory with 3D printing and milling — a combination that lets the team plan, place, and fabricate restorations without outsourcing steps or adding weeks to a treatment timeline. For patients, that translates to fewer appointments, tighter margins of error, and, in many cases, a finished smile in a single visit.

What Patients Can Expect

Prime Life Dental carries forward the full range of treatments the practice is known for:

- The Prime Life Smile™ — the practice’s signature full-mouth implant solution, delivering a complete restoration in a single day through the Prime Life Smile Protocol™, backed by a lifetime warranty on implants

- Same-Day Implants — full-arch implant procedures guided by digital planning and minimally invasive surgical technique

- General and Family Dentistry — preventive care, exams, fillings, crowns, bridges, and dentures

- Cosmetic Dentistry — porcelain veneers, Invisalign® clear aligners, and comprehensive smile makeovers

- Oral Surgery — extractions, bone grafting, and IV sedation

- Facial Esthetics & Rejuvenation — a newly added service line spanning Botox®, dermal fillers, PRP, and laser treatments

Credentials That Are Hard to Assemble in One Practice

Dr. Bhullar has been named one of the World’s Top 100 Doctors by the Global Summits Institute and holds the Master of the Academy of General Dentistry (MAGD) designation, earned by fewer than 2% of dentists. He is board certified through the American Board of Oral Implantology/Implant Dentistry (ABOI/ID) and holds a fellowship with the International Congress of Oral Implantologists (ICOI). Through The Implant Zone and the 3D Implant Institute — both of which he founded — he trains dentists internationally in the same protocols his own patients receive.

Dr. Henne is a Diamond-status Invisalign® provider, placing her among the top 1% of Invisalign providers nationwide. A graduate of Temple University’s dental program, she is a member of the American Dental Association, the California Dental Board, and the Santa Clara Dental Society, and is known among patients for a calm, unhurried chairside manner across every age group.

The move also expands the practice to four doctors. Dr. Zahid Ahmed, DDS, a University of Michigan graduate, has served as an Assistant Clinical Professor at UCSF and currently teaches as a Clinical Instructor at Stanford Healthcare. Dr. Kelly Hwang, DDS, a UCLA School of Dentistry graduate, brings more than a decade of general, restorative, and cosmetic experience. Together, the team represents more than 100 years of combined clinical practice.

Why “Prime Life”

The name is a statement of purpose. The practice’s founding conviction is that oral health is not cosmetic housekeeping — it is infrastructure for the rest of a person’s life, and it matters at every stage of it. Whether a patient arrives for a routine cleaning or for a full-mouth reconstruction that changes how they eat, speak, and photograph, the objective is the same: results built to last.

Open and Accepting New Patients

Prime Life Dental is seeing patients now at its Campbell location, with free consultations and same-day appointments frequently available. Patients of The Glen Dental transition automatically, with no gap in care and no new paperwork burden.

To schedule a consultation or learn more, visit www.primelifedental.com or call (408) 266-4571.

About Prime Life Dental

Prime Life Dental is a general, cosmetic, and implant dentistry practice at 1374 E Hamilton Ave in Campbell, California. Founded by Dr. Aman Bhullar and Dr. Misty Henne, it is the evolution of The Glen Dental, which served San Jose and the South Bay for more than 20 years. Its four-doctor team brings over 100 years of combined clinical experience and specializes in advanced implant dentistry — including the signature Prime Life Smile™ full-mouth restoration — alongside general, cosmetic, and facial esthetic care.



Patient Testimonial J Wiens - Prime Life Dental

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