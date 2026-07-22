Harlem Fine Arts Show Summer Festival Welcomed 1,300+ Attendees to Three-Day Celebration of Art, Culture & Community

HFAS Summer Festival + Creole Food Festival logo Partner Alzheimer's Association logo E & S Gallery founder holding HFAS Summer Festival magazine with cover art work by Sherry Shine

Hamptons event honored founder Dion E. Clarke's legacy of advancing the mission of HFAS while building momentum for HFAS19 in February 2027

We celebrated extraordinary artists, welcomed new collectors, strengthened community partnerships, and honored Dion's remarkable legacy. Every partnership formed is a testament to Dion's vision.” — Richard E. Pelzer II

SOUTHAMPTON , NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The inaugural Harlem Fine Arts Show (HFAS) Summer Festival welcomed over 1,300 attendees to a celebration of art, culture, cuisine, and community on July 17-19. Presented in partnership with the Creole Food Festival and the Alzheimer’s Association, the festival brought 50 world-class artists, 15 acclaimed chefs, live music, art talks, brand activations, and experiential programming to Duck Walk Vineyards Hamptons in Water Mill. There, HFAS announced that “HFAS19: Art for Innovation” will take place February 19-21, 2027, at the Glasshouse in New York City. To learn more and sign up for updates and the Artletter newsletter, visit hfas.org.

Those unable to attend the Summer Festival can visit the HFAS Virtual Arts District, a virtual platform that connects the world’s leading galleries with HFAS’s global network of collectors and art enthusiasts. Keonna Thomas, a photographer, visual artist, and founder of KTV Creations, whose cinematic, symbolic imagery is rooted in identity, memory, and transformation, is the HFAS Virtual Arts District ambassador.

The inaugural Summer Festival honored Dion E. Clarke, founder and CEO of HFAS, who passed away on July 13. His life was dedicated to his family, celebrating artists, supporting his community, and advancing the mission of HFAS, as the largest traveling African Diasporic art show in the United States. The HFAS Summer Festival magazine profiled his legacy and included his quote, “HFAS has always been about more than viewing art; it is about creating an immersive cultural experience. Our mission has always been to provide what I call cultural nutrition - art that nourishes the spirit, challenges perspectives, and strengthens community.”

Clarke’s vision was highlighted with a certificate of recognition from the City of New York reading: “On the occasion of its summer festival, for contributions to our cultural landscape. Established in 2009, HFAS is guided by its mission to highlight the talent of contemporary visual artists from across the African diaspora. Through its exhibits in the five boroughs and beyond, the organization empowers emerging and established artists and engages people of all backgrounds. In addition, it celebrates and advances the enduring legacy of the early 20th-century Harlem Renaissance movement, which generated international acclaim for the dynamic Black enclave in upper Manhattan. I commend the HFAS team for its efforts to strengthen our creative community, and I look forward to the many ways it will continue to inspire diverse New Yorkers.” - Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani

"The HFAS Summer Festival affirmed everything Dion Clarke believed was possible through the power of art," Richard E. Pelzer II, managing partner and general manager of HFAS, said. “We celebrated extraordinary artists, welcomed new collectors, strengthened community partnerships and honored Dion's remarkable legacy with gratitude and purpose. This festival reflected the limitless creativity of the African Diaspora. Every conversation sparked by the art, every meal shared and every partnership formed is a testament to Dion's vision.”

Saturday's evening program, in partnership with the Alzheimer's Association, raised awareness about Alzheimer's disease and its disproportionate impact on Black communities. It included a moving B. Smith Legacy Celebration, hosted by her husband Dan Gasby, honoring the beloved celebrity restaurateur, author, lifestyle icon, Hamptonite and advocate who died of younger-onset Alzheimer's disease. Acclaimed artist Robert Graham Carter was recognized for his lasting contributions to American art and culture. Guests were treated to a live music experience by The Rakiem Walker Project and GLR¥A.

Additional highlights of the HFAS Summer Festival included:

- The Creole Food Festival food experience celebrating Caribbean, Haitian, Senegalese, Dominican, Antiguan, Cuban, Barbadian, French, and Southern culinary traditions.

- The HFAS Summer Festival Stoop Soundstage curated Art Talks series produced by WesleyLately, Stacy Graham-Hunt, and LaBrew Solomon II

- A luxury automobile display by the Englewood Classic Car Club

- Snack stations by Avenue Coffee, Just Ice Tea, Pat’s Delites bakery, VitaMoss beverage

Local and regional beneficiaries included Azurest Property Owners Association, The Bridgehampton Child Care and Recreational Center, Christ Episcopal Church Sag Harbor, Eastern Shore (NY) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, Harlem Arts Alliance, Local TV, Inc., NAAIA NY Tri-State Chapter, and the Sag Harbor Hills Improvement Association.

Sponsors included Dan’s Papers, Mercedes-Benz of Southampton, NiLu Gift Shop, Strategic Communications Partner, WBGO 88.3 FM, and WBLS 105.7 FM.

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About the Harlem Fine Arts Show: The Harlem Fine Arts Show (HFAS) is the largest traveling African Diasporic art show in the United States. Since its inception in 2009, HFAS has had over 100,000 visitors, traveled to 10+ cities, and showcased 100+ artists and galleries, creating one of the country’s premier marketplaces for African Diasporic art while fostering economic empowerment, educational opportunities, and cultural appreciation. Founded by Dion E. Clarke, HFAS brings together contemporary artists with a growing class of collectors. Inspired by the Harlem Renaissance, HFAS provides a platform for African Diasporic visionaries and American visual artists to exhibit and sell their artwork, fostering economic empowerment, educational opportunities, and professional recognition within the multicultural community. Visit HFAS.org to learn more. Follow Harlem Fine Arts Show on YouTube: @harlemfinearts; TikTok: @harlemfineartsshow; Instagram: @harlemfinearts; Facebook: @harlemfinearts; and LinkedIn: @harlemfinearts. Join the conversation using #HFAS #HarlemFineArtsShow #BlackArtMatters #BuyBlackArt

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