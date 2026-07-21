Investing in Long Island's Transportation Infrastructure

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that work is getting started on several projects that will renew road surfaces and make other upgrades to vital transportation infrastructure across Long Island, enhancing safety for travelers and improving traffic flow and mobility. The projects represent a $58 million investment in the region’s transportation network and include the resurfacing of 104 lane miles along key state highways, the reconfiguring of multiple intersections to reduce congestion and improved accommodations for pedestrians. Additionally, one of the two runways at Republic Airport in Suffolk County will also be resurfaced.

“All across Long Island, New York State is making historic investments to modernize our transportation network and provide safe, reliable infrastructure that travelers can depend on,” Governor Hochul said. “By renewing and upgrading our roadways, intersections and airports, we are laying the foundation to strengthen our economy, create jobs, and support communities across Long Island and the entire Empire State.”

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Governor Hochul understands the important role infrastructure plays in the well-being of our communities, and she continues to make the necessary investments to ensure New York’s transportation network is ready for the challenges of the 21st century. These projects will help keep people and goods moving safely and efficiently across Long Island, which will grow our economy and improve quality of life for residents.”

As part of her steadfast commitment to build back transportation infrastructure on Long Island and across New York State, Governor Hochul announced last fall an unprecedented, nearly $1.2 billion investment to renew critical highways across New York during the 2026 construction season. The investment, which facilitated the most ambitious annual road resurfacing agenda ever put forward by NYSDOT, included $107 million for Long Island roadways. Work now getting underway includes some of the most vital transportation corridors in Nassau and Suffolk Counties.

State Route 24 and State Route 110

A $34.3 million investment will resurface a total of 86 lane miles on State Route 24 and State Route 110 and make other improvements to provide better traffic management and increased accessibility for pedestrians. Traffic signals will be upgraded with modern technology to improve traffic flow and crews will install highly reflective lane markings, pedestrian crosswalks to improve visibility for motorists and pedestrians alike. Work is expected to be completed by the end of 2026 and will be occurring at these locations:

State Route 24 (Hempstead Turnpike/Conklin Street) between the Meadowbrook State Parkway in the Town of Hempstead and State Route 110 in the Town of Babylon, renewing 50.6 lane miles of pavement through a $16.7 million investment.

State Route 110 (Broadhollow Road) between State Route 27 (Sunrise Highway) in the Village of Amityville and Baylis Road in the Town of Huntington, renewing 35.8 lane miles of pavement, and upgrading over 280 curb ramps to meet the latest Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards through a $17.6 million investment.

State Route 25

Two transportation projects along State Route 25 in Suffolk County, representing a $10.1 million investment, will enhance safety, improve mobility, and provide smoother rides on key stretches of the road. Construction is expected to be completed by the summer of 2027 and includes:

Pavement renewal between Kings Park Road in the Town of Smithtown and State Route 111 in the Village of the Branch, renewing approximately 18-lane miles, clearing and repairing storm drains and upgrading traffic signals. As part of the project, new highly reflective lane markings, pedestrian crosswalks, and other markings to improve safety and visibility for motorists and pedestrians will be installed.

Reconfiguration of the intersection of Middle Country Road (State Route 25) and Coram–Mount Sinai Road in the Town of Brookhaven. Modifications include a new left-turn lane from southbound Coram–Mount Sinai Road onto eastbound Middle Country Road, an auxiliary lane on eastbound Middle Country Road, reconstructed sidewalks and curb ramps and new traffic signals.

Sunrise Highway and Sunken Meadow State Parkway

A $6.9 million project will make concrete pavement repairs and diamond grinding to improve surface conditions and increase skid resistance along Sunrise Highway (State Route 27) between Exit 38 (Belmont Avenue) and Exit 39 (Hubbards Path) in the Town of Babylon, Suffolk County; and along Sunken Meadow State Parkway near Old Northport Road in the Town of Smithtown, Suffolk County.

The following intersections will also be reconfigured to enhance safety and improve traffic flow, with major work expected to be completed by summer 2027:

Northern Boulevard (State Route 25A) at Community Drive in the Town of North Hempstead, Nassau County. Work includes extension of the eastbound-to-southbound turning lane with the addition of an acceleration lane on Community Drive to improve merging and traffic flow.

Fulton Street (State Route 109) at Main Street in the Village of Farmingdale, Nassau County. Work includes extension of eastbound and westbound left-turn lanes to reduce congestion and improve intersection efficiency.

Jericho Turnpike (State Route 25) at County Route 14 (Harned Road/Indian Head Road) in the Town of Smithtown, Suffolk County. Work includes addition of a second eastbound left-turn lane to improve mobility and reduce delays.

Republic Airport

A $6.7 million project to rehabilitate one of two runways at Republic Airport in Suffolk County. The project will renew the surface of Runway 1-19 and make other improvements to enhance safety and improve aircraft operations at this key travel hub and flight training center on Long Island. The NYSDOT-owned airport serves as a hub for general aviation, with 13 flight schools, and chartered flights. The runway, which runs north-south, will be closed during construction with aircraft operations redirected to Runway 14-32, which extends northwest-southeast. Airport operations will cease for approximately one week while crews complete work at the intersection of the runways. The project is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

Consistent with New York State’s Drivers First Initiative, major construction activities will be scheduled during off-peak hours to minimize impacts to motorists and maintain mobility along these vital corridors. Electronic message signs near the work zones will display travel information for motorists.

Senator Charles Schumer said, "Crumbling, pothole-ridden roads are a hazard to motorists and a drag on Long Island's economy, and that is exactly why I fought to pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. These investments mean smoother and safer rides for thousands of Long Island commuters, and I will keep fighting to deliver the federal dollars New York needs to rebuild its roads, bridges, and airports."

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “Long Islanders deserve a transportation network that is safe and efficient for commuters, whether that be on the highway, in the air, or on pedestrian walkways. This investment reflects our commitment to modernizing vital infrastructure and improving mobility across the region, ensuring that every resident can travel with confidence and ease. I applaud Governor Hochul for her commitment to prioritizing safety and accessibility and look forward to seeing these improvements come to life.”

State Senator Monica R. Martinez said, “Long Island’s transportation network connects millions of people across thousands of miles by road and by air. Maintaining this system requires significant investment to serve the needs of our residents, tourists, and the regional economy. I thank Governor Hochul and NYSDOT for identifying these important projects, including Route 110 and Republic Airport in my district, and for working with the Legislature to make this investment that will keep Long Island moving.”

State Senator Siena Bynoe said, “Safe, reliable roads are essential to enhancing the quality of daily life for our residents. The resurfacing and modernization of State Route 24 will aid in improving traffic flow and safety through upgraded crosswalks, traffic signals, and reflective lane markings. New York State’s commitment to investing in Long Island’s transportation infrastructure is pivotal to ensuring motorists and pedestrians feel secure when traveling.”

Assemblymember Steve Stern said, “The condition of our roads is a critical quality of life issue for our communities. I thank Governor Hochul for her commitment to infrastructure improvements, including the much need resurfacing of Route 110 in Melville. This project, along with improvements at Republic Airport will enhance public safety.”

Assemblymember Kwani B. O’Pharrow said, "I commend Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Department of Transportation for this significant investment in Long Island's transportation infrastructure, including critical improvements to Route 24, Route 110, runways for Republic Airport and other major corridors that will enhance safety, reduce congestion, and improve accessibility for residents. These investments will strengthen connectivity, support economic growth throughout the 11th Assembly District and beyond, and ensure our communities benefit from a safer, more reliable transportation network for years to come."

Assemblymember Noah Burroughs said, “Governor Kathy Hochul's $58 million investment in pavement renewal is a critical step toward improving the safety and reliability of our roadways. As our infrastructure continues to age and traffic demands increase, this commitment demonstrates a clear understanding of the need to invest in projects that protect motorists and strengthen our communities. I commend the Governor for recognizing the importance of these improvements and for making a meaningful investment in Long Island's infrastructure. I appreciate her leadership and foresight in prioritizing this essential initiative.”

Assemblymember Michael J. Fitzpatrick said, “This initiative to resurface our roadways is a welcome investment in Long Island. Not only will there be a noticeable difference for a smoother ride, but it will also improve the traffic flow by making daily travel for our commuters more reliable and much safer for our pedestrians. I thank Governor Hochul for her commitment to making these upgrades that will have a positive impact for our commuters.”

Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine said, “Our highway infrastructure plays a critical role everyday for every Suffolk resident businesses. This funding will go a long way in to improve the public’s safety, and hopefully address traffic in these areas.”

Babylon Town Supervisor Rich Schaffer said, “Thank you to Governor Hochul for her quick action and leadership in delivering this investment in Long Island’s infrastructure. These upgrades mean safer roads and smoother commutes for our residents, and we appreciate the continued partnership with the Governor and NYSDOT in keeping our community moving forward.”

About the Department of Transportation

It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State.

Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers!

For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X, the Long Island region on X, or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.