Bob Lilly Promotions Launches New Website Highlighting the Full Scope of Its Brand Experience Solutions

The redesigned boblillypromo.com organizes solutions by role, industry, and business objective.

After 27 years, BLP unveils a redesigned boblillypromo.com organized by role, industry, and business objective, not just products.

This website finally tells that story and reflects who we've become. Now we want to help the next generation of brands create experiences their people will remember.” — Bob Lilly, Jr., President & CEO, Bob Lilly Promotions

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bob Lilly Promotions (BLP) today announced the launch of its completely redesigned website at boblillypromo.com, giving current and prospective clients a clearer picture of the company's full range of branding, creative, and promotional marketing solutions.

For nearly three decades, BLP has helped organizations strengthen their brands through employee recognition programs, company stores, creative campaigns, commercial print, event activations, onboarding experiences, and branded merchandise. The new website reflects that broader story and makes it easier for visitors to explore solutions by role, industry, or business objective.

Whether you are a marketing leader launching a campaign, an HR team creating an unforgettable first day for new employees, a procurement professional managing branded merchandise, or an event planner building an experience people actually talk about, the new site is built to help you quickly find ideas, inspiration, and practical solutions.

"Our old website made us look like a promotional products company," said Bob Lilly, Jr., President & CEO of Bob Lilly Promotions. "Branded merchandise is part of what we deliver, but it's not what our clients are really buying. They're investing in better employee experiences, stronger brands, and meaningful connections with the people who matter most. Our new website finally reflects that."

BLP's work spans employee recognition, customer loyalty, branded merchandise, creative services, company stores, commercial print, and experiential marketing. The firm designed the custom Lamar Hunt Family Trophy, created for the Dallas Open in conjunction with the Lamar Hunt Family and presented each year to the champion of the Dallas Open, an ATP Tour event. It is one of only three major trophies that carry the Hunt name, alongside the AFC Championship trophy and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

In another program, BLP built and ran a national customer loyalty and incentive campaign for a roofing supply company. Participating dealers grew same-store sales 19.7% over the prior year. The product didn't change. The program did.

The company is WBENC-certified, works with more than 100 print partners across the country, and is a member of PeerNet, one of the nation's premier promotional products buying groups. With more than $550 million in combined annual purchasing power, PeerNet gives BLP clients exceptional sourcing, competitive pricing, and access to an extensive network of preferred suppliers.

Since 1999, BLP has partnered with organizations across healthcare, energy, financial services, manufacturing, technology, hospitality, construction, and professional sports. The redesigned site brings that experience together through industry-specific solutions, curated idea galleries, and real examples of how branded experiences help organizations attract talent, recognize employees, engage customers, and strengthen culture.

"We've spent the last 27 years earning our clients' trust, one program at a time," Lilly said. "This website finally tells that story and reflects who we've become. Now we want to help the next generation of brands create experiences their people will remember."

Visitors can explore the new website, schedule a consultation, browse featured work, and download the latest ideas at boblillypromo.com.

About Bob Lilly Promotions

Founded in 1999, Bob Lilly Promotions is a Dallas-Fort Worth-based branding, promotional marketing, and creative agency that helps organizations strengthen culture, recognize people, and create memorable brand experiences. BLP provides branded merchandise, creative services, company stores, commercial print, fulfillment, recognition programs, event activations, and strategic marketing solutions for organizations throughout the United States. The company is WBENC-certified and a member of the PeerNet buying group. Learn more at boblillypromo.com.

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