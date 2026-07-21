The Franchise Game 2026: The Nations Premier Franchise Symposium Returns to Yum! Brands Headquarters

Tarji Carter, Daylon A. Goff & Dessie Brown

In less than 30 days, TFG returns with industry leaders, professional athletes, and unmatched networking opportunities.

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With less than 30 days remaining, excitement is building for The Franchise Game 2026, one of the nation’s most dynamic franchise symposiums and trade shows, returning to Yum! Brands Headquarters in Plano, Texas on Friday, August 14, 2026.Now in its fourth year, The Franchise Game continues its mission of making franchise ownership more accessible while advancing The Franchise Player’s goal of helping create 500 new franchise owners by 2030 through education, meaningful industry connections, and direct access to franchise opportunities. By bringing together franchise executives, successful franchisees, lenders, attorneys, suppliers, and aspiring entrepreneurs, the event serves as a catalyst for business ownership, economic mobility, and generational wealth creation.Hosted at Yum! Brands Headquarters for the fourth consecutive year, The Franchise Game continues to benefit from a valued partnership with one of the world’s largest restaurant companies. Yum! Brands’ continued support reflects a shared commitment to expanding access to franchise ownership through education, collaboration, and opportunity.The experience officially begins on Thursday, August 13, with an exclusive VIP Networking Reception at the iconic Cowboys Club at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Guests will enjoy an evening of networking with franchise executives, entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders while also receiving a guided tour of the Dallas Cowboys’ world-class practice facility, creating a memorable experience where meaningful business relationships begin before conference day.This year’s event will also welcome members of the Professional Athlete Community (PAC), a network of active and retired professional athletes who are intentionally exploring franchise ownership as a pathway to business ownership, long-term wealth creation, and legacy building. These accomplished athletes will join corporate professionals, entrepreneurs, and business leaders from across the country to learn from some of franchising’s brightest minds, gaining practical insights into selecting, financing, operating, and scaling successful franchise businesses.“We are incredibly grateful for Yum! Brands and their continued partnership over the past four years,” said Tarji Carter, Founder and CEO of The Franchise Player and Co-Founder of The Franchise Game. “Their belief in our vision has helped us create an environment where aspiring entrepreneurs can learn directly from some of the most respected leaders in franchising, build meaningful relationships, and take confident steps toward business ownership.”Attendees will hear directly from executives representing many of the nation’s most respected franchise brands while participating in sessions covering:• Franchise ownership fundamentals• What franchisors look for in qualified candidates• Access to capital and funding strategies• Franchise law and due diligence• Franchise operations and leadership• Non-traditional franchise development• Real estate, construction, and marketing• Strategic partnerships that accelerate growthThe Franchise Game 2026 is proudly supported by Yum! Brands, Amegy Bank, the International Franchise Association (IFA), Lola Beans, Dine Brands Global, Feng Cha, Red Bull, TikTok, Studio Pilates, Sonny’s BBQ, and Dominion Payroll. These organizations are strategic partners who share a commitment to expanding access to franchise ownership and creating opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs nationwide. Their support plays a meaningful role in advancing The Franchise Player’s mission of helping create 500 new franchise owners by 2030.The Franchise Game, founded by franchise industry veteran Tarji Carter (CEO, The Franchise Player), alongside partners Dessie Brown Jr. (Director of Marketing, Feng Cha) and Daylon Goff (Founder, It’s Just Day – Strategic Consulting), has become one of the franchise industry’s fastest-growing annual events by creating authentic conversations, meaningful connections, and actionable opportunities that extend well beyond conference day.Registration is open, but with less than 30 days until kickoff, attendees are encouraged to secure their tickets while space remains available.Event DetailsVIP Networking ReceptionThursday, August 13, 2026Cowboys Club at The StarFrisco, TexasThe Franchise Game 2026Friday, August 14, 2026Yum! Brands HeadquartersPlano, TexasFor tickets, sponsorship opportunities, exhibitor information, and additional event details, visit www.franchisegamechanger.com For media inquiries, partnerships, or additional information, please contact:Dessie Brown Jr.Dessie.brown@gmail.comPhotos courtesy of The Anderson's Photography

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