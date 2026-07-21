Southern Live Oak Wellness Expands Residential Eating Disorder Treatment Across Georgia

Eating Disorder Treatment Across Georgia Eating Disorder Treatment

Southern Live Oak Wellness provides compassionate residential eating disorder treatment, helping adults throughout Metro Atlanta and South Georgia.

Our goal is to provide compassionate, evidence-based eating disorder treatment that helps every individual restore hope, rebuild confidence, and achieve lasting recovery” — Southern Live Oak Wellness Team

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern Live Oak Wellness is expanding access to specialized Residential Eating Disorder Treatment for adults throughout Metro Atlanta and South Georgia, providing comprehensive, evidence-based care for individuals struggling with anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating disorder, ARFID, and other eating disorders.

As awareness of eating disorders continues to grow, so does the need for specialized treatment programs that address both the physical and psychological aspects of recovery. Southern Live Oak Wellness offers a structured healing environment where individuals receive individualized care from experienced behavioral health professionals while building the skills necessary for long-term wellness.

A Comprehensive Residential Eating Disorder Program

Southern Live Oak Wellness provides a specialized Residential Eating Disorder Program designed for individuals who require around-the-clock support in a safe, therapeutic setting. The residential level of care allows patients to step away from everyday stressors and focus entirely on healing under the supervision of a multidisciplinary clinical team.

Each treatment plan is tailored to the individual's unique needs and may include psychiatric care, medical monitoring, nutritional support, individual therapy, group counseling, family involvement, medication management, and evidence-based therapeutic interventions. This integrated approach helps address both the eating disorder itself and any underlying mental health conditions contributing to disordered eating behaviors.

Personalized Inpatient Eating Disorder Treatment

For individuals whose symptoms require a higher level of clinical support, Southern Live Oak Wellness offers Inpatient Eating Disorder Treatment that combines compassionate care with evidence-based practices. Treatment focuses on restoring physical health while helping individuals understand the emotional, behavioral, and psychological factors influencing their relationship with food.

The organization's experienced clinicians work collaboratively with every patient to develop personalized treatment goals, helping individuals improve emotional regulation, establish healthier eating patterns, and build practical coping strategies that support lasting recovery.

An Eating Disorder Recovery Program Focused on Long-Term Healing

Recovery from an eating disorder extends beyond nutritional rehabilitation. Southern Live Oak Wellness believes sustainable healing requires addressing the whole person through comprehensive behavioral healthcare.

Its Eating Disorder Recovery Program emphasizes emotional wellness, relapse prevention, healthy communication, self-esteem development, and life skills that support continued progress after residential care. Patients are encouraged to participate actively in their treatment while building confidence and resilience in a structured and supportive environment.

As individuals progress, Southern Live Oak Wellness offers additional levels of care, including Partial Hospitalization Programs (PHP), Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP), and outpatient psychiatric services, ensuring continuity of care throughout every stage of recovery.

Residential Mental Health Treatment for Eating Disorders

Many individuals living with eating disorders also experience co-occurring mental health conditions such as anxiety, depression, trauma, obsessive-compulsive disorder, or mood disorders. Southern Live Oak Wellness provides Residential Mental Health Treatment for Eating Disorders by integrating psychiatric care with specialized eating disorder treatment to address the complex needs of every individual.

Through evidence-based therapies, medication management when appropriate, and individualized treatment planning, the organization helps patients build healthier coping mechanisms while addressing the underlying emotional factors that contribute to eating disorders.

Serving Metro Atlanta and Communities Across South Georgia

Located in Dunwoody, Southern Live Oak Wellness proudly serves adults and families throughout Metro Atlanta, including Sandy Springs, Brookhaven, Roswell, Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Marietta, Smyrna, Tucker, Chamblee, Norcross, and Atlanta. The organization also extends specialized behavioral health services throughout South Georgia, improving access to high-quality eating disorder treatment for communities across the region.

By expanding specialized treatment options, Southern Live Oak Wellness remains committed to helping more Georgians receive compassionate, evidence-based care close to home.

Advancing Recovery Through Compassionate, Individualized Care

Southern Live Oak Wellness continues to invest in comprehensive behavioral healthcare that supports meaningful, lasting recovery. By combining specialized eating disorder treatment with a full continuum of mental health services, the organization empowers individuals to regain physical health, strengthen emotional well-being, and move forward with confidence.

Individuals seeking professional eating disorder treatment, or family members looking for guidance, are encouraged to contact Southern Live Oak Wellness to learn more about admissions, insurance verification, and available treatment programs.

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