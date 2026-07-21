Akoma Coffee & Books Hosts Children's Author Allison Joyner for Special Book Signing

Provided by Allison Joyner Enterprises Image provided by Allison Joyner Enterprises

The event is free and open to the public. Parents, grandparents, educators, librarians, and young readers are encouraged to attend.

We're honored to host Allison Joyner and introduce our community to a story that encourages kindness, empathy, and thoughtful conversations within our families.” — Kazemde Ajamu

STONECREST, GA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Akoma Coffee & Books is proud to welcome children's author Allison Joyner for a special book signing on Sunday, August 2, 2026, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The event celebrates Joyner's inspiring children's book, It's Not a Joke Unless Two People Laugh, and invites families, educators, and community members to meet the author and have copies personally signed.Written for children ages 5 to 10, It's Not a Joke Unless Two People Laugh tells the story of a young girl who, after bringing home the hurt she experienced at school, learns an important lesson from her father about empathy, kindness, and treating others with respect. The story encourages meaningful conversations between children and adults about bullying, compassion, and the importance of considering how our words and actions affect others."One of the things we believe at Akoma is that books have the power to shape character as much as they shape imagination," said Kazemde Ajamu, owner of Akoma Coffee & Books. "We're honored to host Allison Joyner and introduce our community to a story that encourages kindness, empathy, and thoughtful conversations within our families."Guests will have the opportunity to meet Allison Joyner, purchase signed copies of It's Not a Joke Unless Two People Laugh, and learn more about the inspiration behind this heartfelt story.Event DetailsBook Signing with Allison JoynerSunday, August 2, 20261:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.Akoma Coffee & Books8020 Mall Parkway, Lot 1C, Suite 1010Stonecrest, GA 30038

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