Akoma Coffee & Books Hosts Children's Author Allison Joyner for Special Book Signing
The event is free and open to the public. Parents, grandparents, educators, librarians, and young readers are encouraged to attend.
Written for children ages 5 to 10, It's Not a Joke Unless Two People Laugh tells the story of a young girl who, after bringing home the hurt she experienced at school, learns an important lesson from her father about empathy, kindness, and treating others with respect. The story encourages meaningful conversations between children and adults about bullying, compassion, and the importance of considering how our words and actions affect others.
"One of the things we believe at Akoma is that books have the power to shape character as much as they shape imagination," said Kazemde Ajamu, owner of Akoma Coffee & Books. "We're honored to host Allison Joyner and introduce our community to a story that encourages kindness, empathy, and thoughtful conversations within our families."
Guests will have the opportunity to meet Allison Joyner, purchase signed copies of It's Not a Joke Unless Two People Laugh, and learn more about the inspiration behind this heartfelt story.
Event Details
Book Signing with Allison Joyner
Sunday, August 2, 2026
1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Akoma Coffee & Books
8020 Mall Parkway, Lot 1C, Suite 1010
Stonecrest, GA 30038
Kazemde Ajamu
Akoma Coffee and Books
+1 404-519-8107
info@visitakoma.com
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