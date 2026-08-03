Aaron Parthemer Sr. Releases New Book Protect Your Worth to Help Student-Athletes Navigate Financial Realities of NIL

Author Aaron Parthemer Sr. shares practical strategies to help student-athletes protect NIL earnings, avoid financial mistakes, and build lasting wealth

Too many athletes are earning life-changing income before receiving the financial education they need. My goal is to help them protect what they’ve earned before costly mistakes happen” — Aaron Parthemer Sr.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities continue to reshape college athletics, many student-athletes are earning significant income before receiving basic financial education. Aaron Parthemer Sr., Founder of PMG Private CFO Services, CEO of PMG Private NIL, and author of Protect Your Worth, aims to change that.

About The Book:

Protect Your Worth was written to address one of the biggest challenges facing today’s student-athletes: understanding how to manage newfound income responsibly. As NIL opportunities continue to expand for college athletes and, where permitted, high school athletes, many receive little to no education about taxes, contracts, financial planning, business structures, or wealth preservation. Protect Your Worth helps bridge that gap by providing practical guidance to help athletes make informed financial decisions from the very beginning of their NIL journey.

The book serves as an easy-to-understand playbook for athletes, parents, coaches, and mentors. It explains how to evaluate endorsement opportunities, understand tax responsibilities, negotiate contracts, recognize financial red flags, protect athletic eligibility, avoid scams, create sustainable budgets, and establish a financial foundation that supports lifelong success. Rather than focusing only on how athletes can earn money, Protect Your Worth teaches them how to keep it and use it wisely.

Built On More Than Two Decades Of Experience:

For more than two decades, Parthemer has served as a trusted Private CFO and business strategist to professional athletes, entrepreneurs, executives, and high-net-worth families. Throughout his career, he has helped clients navigate complex tax matters, business planning, cash flow management, entity structuring, financial operations, and long-term wealth preservation.

His firsthand experience working alongside professional athletes inspired him to write Protect Your Worth. After seeing talented athletes earn significant income without the financial knowledge needed to protect it, Parthemer recognized the need for practical education before costly mistakes occur. Through Protect Your Worth, he aims to equip student-athletes and their families with the knowledge and confidence to make informed financial decisions so they can build lasting financial habits throughout their athletic careers.

Resources For Student-Athletes:

In addition to Protect Your Worth, Parthemer provides educational resources designed to help student-athletes and their families strengthen their financial knowledge. Readers can visit PMGNIL.com to download a complimentary chapter of Protect Your Worth, sign up to receive ongoing educational resources, including the 7 NIL Wealth Protection Rules guide, and stay informed with future NIL insights, updates, and educational content. The complete book is available on Amazon.

About Our Brands

Private CFO Services:

PMG Private CFO Services is the parent company of PMG Private NIL. Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the firm provides tax strategy, accounting, business advisory, cash flow management, family office support, and Private CFO services to professional athletes, entrepreneurs, executives, business owners, and high-net-worth families. Its mission is to help clients make informed financial decisions, strengthen their financial operations, and build a foundation for long-term success.

PMG Private NIL:

PMG Private NIL is the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) division of PMG Private CFO Services. Its mission is to help student-athletes and their families navigate the financial side of NIL through education, planning, and practical guidance. Through books, educational resources, and personalized consulting, PMG Private NIL empowers athletes to make informed financial decisions, protect their earnings, and build a strong foundation for long-term financial success.

Contact Us:

To learn more about Protect Your Worth, claim a free chapter, download the 7 NIL Wealth Protection Rules guide, or explore additional educational resources, visit PMGNIL.com.

To learn more about PMG Private CFO Services and the firm’s tax strategy, accounting, advisory, and Private CFO services, visit PMGCFO.com.

For questions, call (954) 395-1225 or email info@pmgnil.com; info@pmgcfo.com

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