North Dakota National Guard Airman Promoted to Brigadier General

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Ayers was promoted to the rank of brigadier general during a promotion ceremony in Fargo on July 20.

Ayers serves as the Chief of Staff for Air, Joint Force Headquarters, North Dakota National Guard. In this role, he provides strategic guidance and direction to ensure that Air National Guard units successfully execute state and federal missions.

“Ayers has many fantastic qualities,” said U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Mitch Johnson, North Dakota National Guard adjutant general, who presided over the ceremony. “He is an innovator, a team builder, and is constantly thinking farther than most of us are.”

Commissioned in July 2001 through the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps at North Dakota State University, Ayers has flown tactical airlift, operational support aircraft, and remotely piloted persistent attack and reconnaissance aircraft. A command pilot with more than 4,500 flight hours, including 1,800 combat or combat-support hours, he has served as an instructor pilot in both the MQ-1B Predator and C-21A Learjet.

Ayers has commanded at the squadron and group levels. He was previously the deputy commander for the 119th Wing prior to his current tole. He is a graduate of the U.S. Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island, where he earned a Master of Arts in National Security and Strategic Studies.

“We’re going to continue to do what we’ve always done by taking initiative, leading the way, and building that team of teams,” said Ayers. “Developing our Airmen, so they can make impacts and really fostering that mentality of mission over function. Those are the things that separate us and that’s what we will continue to do.”

A native of St. Paul, Minnesota, Ayers’ career includes assignments at Andrews Air Force Base, Dyess Air Force Base, and multiple postings with the North Dakota Air National Guard in Fargo and Bismarck.

His awards include the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal with oak leaf cluster, Air Medal, Aerial Achievement Medal with silver and oak leaf cluster, and several other decorations recognizing outstanding achievement and service.