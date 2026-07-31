Lem's Cafe Named 2026 Best of Kentucky Regional Award Winner

BARDSTOWN, KY, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lem's Cafe, a locally owned coffee shop in downtown Bardstown, has been named a recipient of the 2026 Best of Kentucky Regional Award, recognizing the business's growing impact on the community and its commitment to creating a welcoming space centered around coffee, community, and creation.Founded in January 2024 by Amanda Reed Ogilvie, Lem's Cafe was inspired by both family history and a vision for meaningful connection. Named after Ogilvie's great-grandfather, Lem Reed, fondly known as “Uncle Lem” the African American banjo player who welcomed visitors at My Old Kentucky Home in the 1940s and 50s, the cafe honors a legacy of hospitality while serving ethically sourced coffee and homemade buttery biscuits in the heart of Bardstown.Since opening, Lem's Cafe has become known for thoughtful touches that reflect its values, from offering dairy alternatives without an additional charge to serving as downtown Bardstown's only coffee shop open on Sundays. The cafe welcomes both regulars and first-time visitors, providing a place where conversations happen naturally and community connections can grow."We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition," said Amanda Reed Ogilvie, founder of Lem's Cafe. "This cafe was built on the belief that coffee has the power to bring people together. Every person who walks through our doors has helped shape what Lem's Cafe has become, and we're grateful to be part of the Bardstown community."The award also highlights the unique story behind the business. Ogilvie is the great-granddaughter of both Lem Reed and Annie Reed, a Kentucky Black Trailblazer who survived the 1917 train wreck in Shepherdsville, Kentucky. Their influence continues to inspire the welcoming spirit that defines the cafe today.As Lem's Cafe looks ahead, the team remains focused on strengthening community connections, honoring local history, and creating safe spaces where people feel at home. The 2026 Best of Kentucky Regional Award serves as both a celebration of what has been built so far and encouragement for the next chapter ahead.For more information, click here.

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