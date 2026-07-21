9 in 10 Pet Owners Say Their Pets Are Family. More Than 80% Say Caring for Them Gives Their Day Purpose

Lillie&Lee's Pet Wellness Consumer Trends Report 2026

New survey from Lillie&Lee highlights the growing emotional and wellness bond between people and their pets

SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pets have long been considered companions, but new survey from Lillie&Lee, called Pet Wellness Consumer Trends Report 2026 , suggests they have become something even more significant – a source of purpose, emotional support and an integral part of daily life.At a time when researchers continue to examine rising loneliness, an aging population and changing family structures, the survey highlights the increasingly important role pets play in helping people feel connected and needed.The key findings of the survey include:• 95% of respondents strongly agree their pet is a full member of the family• 83.4% strongly agree that caring for their pet gives their day a sense of purposeThe findings are based on responses from 4,095 qualified U.S. pet owners collected over a two-week period in June 2026. These findings indicate a growing shift in how people define family and wellbeing.According to the American Pet Products Association , Americans continue to spend record amounts on their pets, reflecting a long-term trend toward treating animals as family members rather than simply household companions."Our relationship with pets has evolved beyond companionship," said Lee Asher, Founder of Lillie&Lee. "For many people, caring for a pet creates routine, responsibility and purpose. This survey shows that pets are deeply woven into everyday life, and that emotional connection influences how owners approach their pets' health and wellbeing."That perspective is rooted in Asher's own work. In addition to founding Lillie&Lee, he is the founder of The Asher House, a nonprofit animal rescue and sanctuary that cares for more than 150 rescued animals. The sanctuary has built its reputation on trust, transparency and accountability, documenting the day-to-day care of its animals for a social following of millions across Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.That sense of accountability shows up clearly in the data. Nearly half of respondents reported taking their pet for a routine preventive veterinary visit within the previous six months, while 71.6% said they trust their veterinarian 'a great deal' or 'a lot.'Wellness habits also appear to extend beyond vet visit to proactive care through supplements. More than 71% of respondents reported taking supplements themselves, while 65.2% regularly give supplements to their pets, highlighting a growing tendency for owners to approach personal and pet wellness in a similar way.While national market research from Packaged Facts estimates that roughly one-third of U.S. pet owners purchase pet supplements annually, the significantly higher participation among Lillie & Lee's survey respondents points to a particularly wellness-focused community that prioritizes preventive care.You can view the full survey here About Lillie&Lee:Lillie&Lee is a for-profit pet and human wellness company founded by internationally recognized animal-rescue advocate Lee Asher. The evolution of Asher House Wellness, the brand is named for Lee and Lillie - his first St. Bernard, whose rescue story sparked the company's mission. With more than 900,000 followers across platforms, Lillie&Lee develops American-made, hemp-derived CBD and functional supplements for pets and the people who love them. Its CBD line is independently third-party tested with publicly available Certificates of Analysis. Learn more at lillieandlee.com.

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