House Of Beauty Medspa Named a 2026 Best of Kentucky Award Winner

RICHMOND, KY, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- House Of Beauty Medspa has been named a 2026 Best of Kentucky Award winner, recognizing the practice's commitment to helping clients achieve their aesthetic, wellness, and self-care goals through personalized care and innovative services. The honor highlights a business that has become a trusted destination for individuals seeking both beauty treatments and wellness experiences designed to support overall well-being.House Of Beauty Medspa offers a comprehensive range of services, including Botox, Daxxify, dermal fillers, medical weight loss, microneedling, laser treatments, facials, body waxing, massage therapy, IV therapy, and wellness injections. The practice has distinguished itself by combining advanced aesthetic services with wellness-focused amenities that are uncommon in the region, including a Himalayan Salt Room, Steam Sauna, and Snow Room.At the center of the business is a commitment to individualized treatment plans. Rather than taking a one-size-fits-all approach, the team works closely with clients to understand their goals and create customized recommendations that support confidence, recovery, and long-term wellness."We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition," said a representative of House Of Beauty Medspa. "Our team is passionate about creating an environment where people feel comfortable, cared for, and empowered. This award reflects the trust our clients place in us every day, and we are grateful for the opportunity to be part of their wellness journeys."The Best of Kentucky Award recognizes businesses that have earned the support and appreciation of their communities through exceptional service and meaningful impact. For House Of Beauty Medspa, the recognition serves as both a milestone and a motivator.As the business continues to grow, the team remains focused on expanding opportunities for clients to prioritize self-care, explore innovative treatments, and experience wellness in a way that feels personal, accessible, and rewarding.For more information, click here.

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