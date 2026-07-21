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2025-26 Florida National Guard Year in Review

ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

05.01.2026

Florida National Guard Public Affairs Airmen and Soldiers document military operations, training, ceremonies and community events across Florida during this 2026 year-in-review compilation. Throughout the year, public affairs personnel captured imagery and shared the stories of Soldiers and Airmen serving their communities, supporting domestic operations and maintaining readiness for state and federal missions. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Cesar Cordero)

VIDEO INFO

Date Taken: 05.01.2026
Date Posted: 07.21.2026 12:38
Category: Package
Video ID: 1015530
VIRIN: 260501-F-ZH301-7098
Filename: DOD_111853195
Length: 00:04:17
Location: ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, US

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2025-26 Florida National Guard Year in Review

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