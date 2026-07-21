ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES 05.01.2026 Florida National Guard Public Affairs Airmen and Soldiers document military operations, training, ceremonies and community events across Florida during this 2026 year-in-review compilation. Throughout the year, public affairs personnel captured imagery and shared the stories of Soldiers and Airmen serving their communities, supporting domestic operations and maintaining readiness for state and federal missions. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Cesar Cordero) VIDEO INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2026 Date Posted: 07.21.2026 12:38 Category: Package Video ID: 1015530 VIRIN: 260501-F-ZH301-7098 Filename: DOD_111853195 Length: 00:04:17 Location: ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, US Video Analytics Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2025-26 Florida National Guard Year in Review, by TSgt Cesar Cordero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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