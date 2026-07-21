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SLED Charges Fourth Man in Ongoing Investigation of Jasper County Detention Center Fire

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Kerstin Denzel Holmes, 37, with Arson - First Degree and Criminal Conspiracy on Monday, July 13, 2026. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office requested the SLED investigation.

Details can be found in the attached warrants. 

Homles was booked into the Jasper County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

SLED previously charged Carlton Alexander German, 38, and Jamari Tylik Williams, 22, with Arson - First Degree and Criminal Conspiracy on Friday, April 18, 2025.

SLED also charged Jermon Malik Walker, 29, with Arson - First Degree and Criminal Conspiracy on Thursday, May 1, 2025. All were charged in connection with an investigation involving a fire inside the Jasper County Detention Center on Saturday, September 21, 2024.

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For media inquiries, please email SLED’s Public Information Office: pio@sled.sc.gov

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SLED Charges Fourth Man in Ongoing Investigation of Jasper County Detention Center Fire

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