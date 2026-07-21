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SLED Charges Two York County Men with Strong Arm Robbery and Criminal Conspiracy

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Tyler Maurice McDowell, 19, with Strong Arm Robbery and Criminal Conspiracy on Friday, July 17, 2026.  

SLED also charged Trevor Zain Demby, 19, with Strong Arm Robbery and Criminal Conspiracy on Friday, July 17, 2026. 

The SLED investigation was requested by the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Details can be found in the attached warrants. 

Demby and McDowell were booked into the Fairfield County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the 6th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

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For media inquiries, please email SLED’s Public Information Office: pio@sled.sc.gov

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SLED Charges Two York County Men with Strong Arm Robbery and Criminal Conspiracy

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