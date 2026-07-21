Westchester County Department of Correction Swears In 32 New Correction Officers

Published: 21 July 2026

The Westchester County Department of Correction (WCDOC) held a graduation ceremony honoring 32 new Correction Officers who successfully completed the Department’s training academy and officially joined the ranks of the nationally recognized correctional agency.

The ceremony, held at the Little Theater at the Westchester County Center, opened with an invocation and the presentation of the colors by the Department’s Honor Guard, accompanied by the bagpipers and drummers of the Westchester County Emerald Society.

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins stated: "One of the most important functions of County government is the safe and humane operation of a correctional facility. The individuals remanded into the custody of the WCDOC arrive there for many reasons and will look to our new correction officers as role models and mentors. A full commitment to their new profession and responsibilities will directly impact the individuals in their care while helping prepare them for a successful return to their communities. My administration will continue to provide the resources necessary to support the continued advancement of our nationally recognized Department of Correction, its workforce, and those remanded to its care and custody."

Westchester County Legislator and Public Safety Chair David Tubiolo said: "It was an inspiring ceremony for our newly appointed correction officers and their families. I commend the leadership of the Westchester County Department of Correction and the Training Academy staff for their outstanding work in preparing these recruits for their new careers in public safety. I encourage each of them to embrace the responsibilities of this profession with pride and integrity, and I wish them every success as they begin their service to Westchester County."

Westchester County Department of Correction Deputy Commissioner Michael B. Gerald said: "To support our new correction officers and supervisors, the Department continues to enhance academy training at every level of our sworn workforce. Recent training enhancements include effective communication, expanded scenario-based instruction, debriefing modules, active shooter response, use of force and de-escalation. I extend my sincere appreciation to the academy staff and instructors for a job well done, and to the graduating class for the dedication and hard work demonstrated throughout the academy."

Addressing the graduates, Westchester County Commissioner of Correction Joseph K. Spano emphasized that a career in corrections is among the most challenging professions in law enforcement and encouraged the new officers to embrace the responsibilities entrusted to them.

Spano said: "I know from firsthand experience that the job of a correction officer is not easy, and it will take time to adjust to working in a fast-paced and complex environment. I also know that correction officers serve in one of the most important roles within the criminal justice system. In addition to maintaining the safety and security of our facilities while providing custody and supervision of incarcerated individuals, you play a vital role in the rehabilitation process. The extensive training you have received, combined with the continued support of your supervisors and fellow officers, will help prepare you to safely and professionally carry out your responsibilities each day."

Commissioner Spano also noted that 10 of the graduating officers previously served at other New York correctional facilities. As a result of their prior experience, and with approval from the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services, they completed a condensed six-week academy designed to transition them into service with the WCDOC.

Captain Patti Bhola, Commanding Officer of the Training Academy, outlined key components of the correction officer curriculum, including instruction in implicit bias, secondary trauma, de-escalation, defensive tactics, crisis intervention and effective engagement with individuals experiencing serious mental illness. Before concluding the ceremony, Captain Bhola was joined by Training Unit Sergeants Paul Lindert and Austin Cardany to recognize members of the graduating class who distinguished themselves throughout the academy by presenting awards for outstanding achievement.

The Westchester County Department of Correction is nationally recognized for its comprehensive rehabilitation programming and holds accreditations from the American Correctional Association, the National Commission on Correctional Health Care and certification of compliance with the Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA).

Correction Officers: