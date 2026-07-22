Lucha Libre Legend Rey Mysterio releases his animated show globally: Rey Mysterio vs The Darkness to premiere on YouTube

Lucha Libre Legend Rey Mysterio brings his animated show to a global audience

Rey Mysterio and Hermanos Calavera keep their promise and bring their animated universe to fans all over the world.

We are delivering what we promised. Making this show, I always wanted it to reach as many of my fans, kids and adults alike, as possible. And we’re just getting started.” — Rey Mysterio

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After having conquered the ring, Rey Mysterio set out to conquer the world of animation over a decade ago. In partnership with the masked creators from Mexico City, Calavera Hermanos, the lucha legend created Rey Mysterio vs The Darkness , an epic mexicanime adventure that finally comes to the US and the world.A successful relationship with Cartoon Network Latin America resulted in the production of 10 episodes and 5 shorts; airing in Mexico and Latin America only and reaching top 10 in Cartoon Network LATAM. The team has now taken it upon themselves to bring the show to the rest of the world.On July 25th, Comic-Con attendees will experience the first public screening of Rey Mysterio vs The Darkness in the US and the very next Day, on Sunday July 26th episode 1, Enygma, will be published on the series’ official YouTube channel . Without a paywall, conditions or geographic restrictions; for the whole world to see.Rey Mysterio promised his fans that the show would, in one way or another, make its way to them and now he’s keeping his word.“We are delivering what we promised. Making this show, I always wanted it to reach as many of my fans, kids and adults alike, as possible. And we’re just getting started. Episode 1 is the beginning of this adventure and I can’t wait to hear the reaction from all the fans across the world.”-Rey Mysterio, lucha libre legend and executive producer of Rey Mysterio vs The DarknessThis marks an unprecedented moment for Rey Mysterio and for the industry. Rarely does control of a property come back to creators, giving them the power to make choices such as this one.“We’re excited to finally share this show with fans the world over. Cartoon Network LATAM have been great partners, and allowing us to explore new audiences and opportunities is a testament to their faith in this production. We still have options to continue working together with them and exploring new possibilities. But first thing’s first: getting as much of this show to as many fans as possible.”Mestizo Enmascarado, ⅓ of Calavera Hermanos, creators of Rey Mysterio vs The Darkness

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