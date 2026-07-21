Ohio Department of Education and Workforce Announces Updated List of Industry-Recognized Credentials

Release date: 7/21/2026

Through certificates, certifications, and licenses, this improved list of high-value credentials will lead to meaningful opportunities for students after high school

Ohio Department of Education and Workforce Director Stephen D. Dackin today announced a major step in the state’s ongoing work to ensure that post-high school opportunities for students are aligned with Ohio's current and future workforce needs.

Today, the Department unveiled a new list of K-12 industry-recognized credentials. The updated list is specifically designed to ensure all credentials are high-value and sought after by employers.

Industry-recognized credentials allow students to demonstrate technical or professional readiness as part of Ohio’s high school graduation requirements. Credentials come in many forms, including occupational licenses or certifications. They signal competency, knowledge, and skills directly aligned to an occupation or specific career field.

“Career planning begins in the classroom and requires constant shifts in what we offer in our schools. We want to provide engaging, current, and innovative workforce experiences that connect to what matters to our students, along with what’s truly valued when graduates leave high school. Filling gaps in the workforce means listening to educators, school leaders, and employers so candidates are better suited to fit what is needed on the job,” said Director Dackin. “Based on this feedback, we have streamlined our industry-recognized credentials to better reflect their real-world value — for the benefit of both students and employers.”

The new list was adopted by the K-12 Industry-Recognized Credential Review Committee following a comprehensive evaluation process of all existing industry-recognized credentials. The State of Ohio, working with key partners, gathered feedback from more than 1,000 education, workforce, and business leaders to ensure students are earning credentials that adequately prepare them for their next steps following high school, whether it’s pursuing higher education, serving in the military, or entering the workforce. Backed by data, this list reflects the true demand for credentials by Ohio employers.

The new credential list will be available beginning in the 2026-2027 school year and will be required for the Class of 2030.

Ohio school and district leaders continue to play an integral role in ensuring credentials deliver real value for students and reflect in-demand workforce needs. To support a smooth rollout, the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce is fully prepared to assist districts and schools as they implement the updated list. Visit the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce website to learn more.

The announcement marks the latest example of the DeWine Administration’s ongoing work to prepare Ohio students for success after graduation.

Under Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s leadership, Ohio has seen dramatic increases in the number of industry-recognized credentials earned by high school students. Since 2019, students have earned more than 540,000 industry‑recognized credentials, reflecting strong momentum in preparing learners for in‑demand career pathways.

Programs such as the Innovative Workforce Incentive Program (IWIP) have accelerated credential attainment in high-need sectors including IT, advanced manufacturing, construction, engineering, and the skilled trades. Since the launch of IWIP in 2019, more than 59,800 credentials have been awarded through this program alone.

To further ensure students are prepared for in-demand careers, Ohio recently invested $7.1 million to establish seven regional Career Pathway Support Networks. These networks provide career-connected learning opportunities, support career planning, and strengthen regional career-technical education partnerships. They will be integral in supporting the transition to help more students access high‑value credential pathways that lead to in-demand careers.