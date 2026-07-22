Press Conference on Capitol Hill to Call for an End to Mass Disabling and Demand Release of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya

Healthcare workers and disability rights advocates will gather at Upper Senate Park at 10 AM for a press conference before visiting congressional offices

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthcare Workers and Disability Rights Advocates to Hold Capitol Hill Press Conference Demanding Release of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya and an End to the Mass Disabling of Civilians.Advocates will gather at Upper Senate Park at 10:00 AM before visiting congressional offices to deliver a petition signed by nearly one million people worldwideHealthcare workers, disability rights advocates, and human rights advocates will hold a press conference at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, July 22, at Upper Senate Park in Washington, D.C., calling for an end to the mass disabling of civilians and urging immediate action to secure the release of detained Palestinian physician Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya and other healthcare workers detained in Gaza.The press conference is organized by Doctors Against Genocide , disability rights advocates, and CODEPINK.Speakers will highlight the case of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, a pediatrician and former director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, who has been held in Israeli detention since December 2024. Advocates will call for immediate action to secure his protection and release, along with the release of other detained Palestinian healthcare workers.Speakers will also address the policies and practices that create, deepen, and perpetuate disability, from barriers to healthcare, accessibility, and essential services in the United States to the mass injury and disabling of civilians and the destruction of healthcare systems in war.Following the press conference, advocates will visit congressional offices across Capitol Hill and deliver the Avaaz petition calling for Dr. Abu Safiya's release. The campaign has garnered nearly one million signatures worldwide, with more than 878,000 signatures documented in campaign materials to date.The press conference will bring these issues together around a fundamental principle: people with disabilities must never be treated as expendable, disability must never be used as a weapon of war, and healthcare workers must be protected as they carry out their duty to care for patients.PRESS CONFERENCE DETAILSWhen: Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at 10:00 AM ETWhere: Upper Senate Park, Washington, D.C.Following the press conference: Congressional office visits and delivery of the Avaaz petition demanding the release of Dr. Hussam Abu SafiyaOrganized by: Doctors Against Genocide, disability rights advocates, and CODEPINKMedia are invited to attend and to interview participating healthcare workers and disability rights advocates.MEDIA CONTACTGur Tsabar, movementmediahub@gmail.com, 347.248.1390 cell/Signal/WhatsAppDoctors Against Genocide

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