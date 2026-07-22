Paraíso Beach Club Breaks Ground on Vanderbilt Beach, Starts Construction on Naples' Only Private Beachfront Club

The Paraíso Beach Club team at the official groundbreaking ceremony on Vanderbilt Beach, July 2026.

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paraíso Beach Club , Naples' only private beachfront members' club , officially broke ground yesterday on Vanderbilt Beach, marking the start of construction on a two-story clubhouse set on a private Gulf shoreline at 10025 Gulf Shore Drive. Investors and Collier County officials gathered on the sand for the ceremony, celebrating the moment the vision moved from plan to reality.Set on 1.35 acres just north of LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort, Paraíso is designed to feel like an extraordinary beachside experience — a place built for full days well spent, from early morning to sunset, among neighbors who chose the same lifestyle. Unlike clubs tied to a hotel or a residential community, Paraíso stands entirely on its own: a private beachfront club built for the people who call Naples home."Today, standing here, I have even greater confidence that this will become one of Naples' most special places," said Gerard "Gerry" Dube, an early investor in Paraíso Beach Club, who emceed the groundbreaking. "Months from now, there'll be a beautiful building on this site. Years from now, there'll have been thousands of shared meals, celebrations, friendships and family traditions that all began right here on this very spot where we stand today.""Projects like this require courage, determination and the willingness to believe in something long before you can actually see it," said Dube. "To our future members, thank you for believing in this dream. To our investors and partners, thank you for your confidence. And to our team, congratulations on reaching this important milestone."The idea for Paraíso took shape nearly four years ago at the kitchen table of founder David Tingley, general partner and CEO of Paraíso Beach Club LLC, who saw an opportunity Naples had been missing: a beach club built to be genuinely private, genuinely theirs."I always knew Naples needed a beach club that was a little different," said Tingley. "Now, almost four years later, there are almost 100 people here — friends and neighbors, investors, family — and we're standing right here where it's going to happen."The project received unanimous approval from the Collier County Board of County Commissioners last October, following two years of design, environmental study, and community input. Paraíso's team credited County Commissioner Chris Hall as an early and consistent supporter of the vision for Vanderbilt Beach.Construction is being led by PCL Construction, a $9.9 billion global builder that also served as the general contractor for the second tower of the Ritz-Carlton, located steps away on Vanderbilt Beach.About Paraíso Beach Club - A Full Day, Beautifully DoneParaíso is designed around three distinct levels of experience — beach, pool, and club — each built for a different rhythm of the day. Members and their guests will enjoy a private Gulf experience, three dining venues including a fine-dining room and an open-air bar and grill, saltwater pools with private cabanas, and a coastal wellness retreat featuring a sauna, cold plunge, yoga, and paddleboarding. From sunrise through sunset and into the evening, Members and their guests will be able to relax, enjoy and create lasting memories… as Paradise begins here.Paraíso Beach Club is Naples' first and only exclusively private beachfront members' club. Located on Vanderbilt Beach in North Naples, Paraíso offers a private Gulf experience, exceptional dining, and all-day coastal wellness for members who have built an extraordinary life and want a place that reflects it. More information about membership is available at paraisoclubusa.com by emailing contact@paraisoclubusa.com, or by calling (239) 963-2640.

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