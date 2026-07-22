Numen Appoints Diego Giordani as Vice President of Sales to Accelerate U.S. Growth Across the SAP Ecosystem 

Diego Giordani, Vice President of Sales at Numen

With 20+ years in the SAP ecosystem, Diego will strengthen Numen’s SAP partnership and help customers accelerate SAP Cloud ERP and SAP Signavio adoption.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, BRAZIL, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Numen, a global technology consulting firm specializing in SAP and enterprise transformation, today announced the appointment of Diego Giordani as Vice President of Sales for the United States.The appointment marks another strategic step in Numen’s continued expansion across North America, as the company strengthens its commercial organization to meet growing demand for SAP Cloud ERP and digital transformation services and deepens its alignment with SAP in the U.S. market.Based in Florida, Diego will lead commercial growth initiatives with a primary focus on helping organizations modernize their ERP landscapes through SAP Cloud ERP — including RISE with SAP and GROW with SAP — and transform the way they run their business processes with SAP Signavio. Working closely with SAP account teams, he will help bring joint value to customers at every stage of their cloud journey.Diego joins Numen after a career built entirely within the SAP ecosystem. He has held executive positions including Vice President of Sales for North America at one of SAP’s largest global partners, as well as Country Manager and Chief Operating Officer, leading business expansion, commercial strategy, and digital transformation initiatives across the Americas. Along the way, he has partnered closely with SAP field organizations and helped hundreds of customers realize value from their SAP investments.“Diego’s experience leading high-performing SAP organizations, his trusted relationships across the SAP ecosystem, and his deep understanding of the American market make him an exceptional addition to our leadership team. Just as importantly, his collaborative leadership style and strong alignment with Numen’s culture and values make him an ideal fit as we continue to expand our business in North America,” said Eduardo Nagata, CEO of Numen North America. “As organizations modernize their ERP environments and embrace AI-driven business transformation, his leadership will help us scale our presence alongside SAP while continuing to deliver measurable business outcomes for our clients.”The appointment underscores Numen’s long-term investment in the U.S. market, where the company continues to expand its presence through strategic partnerships with SAP, AWS, Salesforce, Celonis, Esker, and other leading technology providers.“I’ve spent my career in the SAP ecosystem, working alongside customers, partners, and SAP teams across the Americas — and I’m excited to continue that journey with Numen at such an important stage of its growth,” said Diego Giordani. “I knew Numen by reputation, but seeing the depth of its local presales and delivery capabilities from the inside exceeded my expectations. I look forward to helping organizations leverage SAP Cloud ERP and modern enterprise solutions to accelerate innovation and sustainable growth.”About NumenNumen is a global technology consulting firm that helps organizations transform business through technology. With more than 17 years of experience, over 1,300 professionals, 250+ clients worldwide, and hundreds of successful transformation projects delivered across the Americas and Europe, Numen combines deep SAP expertise with a collaborative, business-first mindset to deliver measurable business outcomes.Numen’s expertise spans SAP Cloud ERP, SAP Business Transformation Management (Signavio, LeanIX and WalkMe) , Business AI, cloud modernization, integration, and enterprise applications.Beyond SAP, Numen works alongside leading technology providers — including AWS, Salesforce, Celonis, Esker, and other strategic partners— to help organizations build scalable, intelligent, and future-ready enterprises.Guided by its purpose—Augmenting Business Through Technology—and a culture built on collaboration, excellence, trust, commitment, and continuous innovation, Numen helps mid-market and enterprise organizations simplify complexity, accelerate innovation, and achieve sustainable growth.

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