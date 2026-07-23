River Stone Health and Wellness Expands Medical Aesthetics Services in Edmonton

Tamara Hartson

Integrated health and wellness center now offers Alberta’s first NovoTHOR® bed alongside advanced hair restoration and comprehensive aesthetic treatments.

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- River Stone Health and Wellness, an integrated health and wellness center based in Edmonton, Alberta, has expanded its service offerings to include a comprehensive suite of medical aesthetics . The center also announced the introduction of the NovoTHOR® Medical Light Bed , marking its position as the first and currently only facility in Alberta to provide this technology. Tamara Hartson, owner of River Stone Health and Wellness, leads the initiative to broaden access to advanced wellness and aesthetic solutions.The center, co-owned by Tamara, Jennifer Wankiewicz, and Thalia Hartson, aims to provide a full spectrum of care. Its team of certified specialists offers services ranging from hair restoration and microneedling to laser hair removal, injectables, and laser skin treatments. This expansion allows River Stone Health and Wellness to cater to a diverse clientele seeking both rejuvenation and "prejuvenation" packages.Among the newly introduced services is advanced hair restoration, utilizing exosome serums from the European brand Promoitalia. This method aims to stimulate growth and nourish follicles, offering an alternative to traditional hair restoration approaches. The integration of the NovoTHORMedical Light Bed further underscores the center's commitment to bringing leading-edge regenerative technologies to its patients, supporting recovery and overall wellness. Under Tamara’s direction, the center has experienced significant growth within Edmonton's wellness sector."Our guiding philosophy at River Stone Health and Wellness is 'Wellness, done well.' We are dedicated to integrating innovative technologies and expert care to meet the evolving needs of our community," said Tamara Hartson, owner of River Stone Health and Wellness. "The introduction of the NovoTHORMedical Light Bed and our expanded medical aesthetics division reflects our commitment to offering comprehensive, high-quality solutions for health and beauty."For more information about the services offered by River Stone Health and Wellness, visit riverstonewellness.ca . River Stone Health and Wellness is an integrated center in Edmonton, Alberta, providing a range of medical aesthetics and wellness treatments.

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