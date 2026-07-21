Concierge Auctions Appoints Sotheby’s Veteran Meaghan Steele as Head Auctioneer Alongside Frank Trunzo

The appointment expands Concierge Auctions’ global rostrum and esteemed bench of Sotheby’s auctioneers across luxury real estate, fine art, and luxury goods

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions, the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, today announced the appointment of Sotheby’s veteran Meaghan Steele as Head Auctioneer and Client Liaison. Steele joins Frank Trunzo, Concierge Auctions’ Founding Head Auctioneer Emeritus, as the firm continues to expand its global sales calendar, roster of landmark properties, and presence across major luxury markets.

The appointment further strengthens Concierge Auctions’ auctioneering leadership at a time of continued growth. Since its founding, the firm has generated more than $5 billion in historic sales, sold properties across 46 U.S. states and 35 countries, and broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction, including the 2022 sale of ‘The One’ for $141 million. Concierge Auctions remains the only firm successfully selling in the $20-million-plus luxury real estate auction sector and holds an 85%+ market share.

“Growth at this level requires continued investment in the people who bring the auction experience to life,” said Chad Roffers, Co-Founder and CEO of Concierge Auctions. “Frank built the foundation of our auctioneering program and has been the voice behind billions of dollars in luxury real estate sales. Meaghan adds a fresh and highly complementary perspective, shaped by more than a decade at Sotheby’s and experience across luxury real estate, fine art, and luxury goods. Her appointment strengthens an already distinguished team and reflects the caliber of talent required to serve the world’s most significant properties.”

Steele began her auctioneering career in 2022 and has since led sales across luxury real estate, fine and decorative arts, and luxury goods. She has presided over more than $60 million in luxury real estate offerings throughout North America during the firm’s historic live sales, including its inaugural 2025 end-of-year sale at Sotheby’s new global headquarters at the Breuer building in New York; its January 2026 “Visions of America” sale; and, most recently, its global sale at Sotheby’s London in June 2026. The end-of-year sale marked the finale of the firm’s annual live auction calendar spanning New York, London, Hong Kong, and Abu Dhabi, and was the largest in its nearly 20-year history.

In her role as Client Liaison, Steele will support business development and collaboration across Concierge Auctions, Sotheby’s, and RM Sotheby’s, drawing on relationships built across all three organizations.

Before joining Concierge Auctions, Steele spent more than 12 years at Sotheby’s, including five years overseeing operational execution for the Luxury Division’s auction sales across the Americas. Her work included flagship sale series such as Luxury Week, Geek Week, Book Week, and Sports Week, as well as landmark auctions including Codex Sassoon: The Earliest Most Complete Hebrew Bible in 2023 and Making Our Nation: Constitutions and Related Documents Sold to Benefit the Dorothy Tapper Goldman Foundation in 2021. She also worked on notable sales including Creating a Stage: The Collection of Marsha and Robin Williams in 2018; Lady Blue Eyes: Property of Barbara and Frank Sinatra in 2018; and The Henry Graves Jr. Supercomplication in 2014.

She also supported Sotheby’s major partnership initiatives, including the NBA, Fanatics, and MGM Resorts, along with sales benefiting the Napa Valley Vintners. Steele holds a B.A. in Art History with Honors and Spanish from Wake Forest University.

"Concierge Auctions has built a platform unlike any other in luxury real estate, and joining a team with this level of ambition and reach felt like a natural next step," said Steele. "There is an opportunity to bring the discipline and storytelling of the fine art and luxury goods world to the way real estate is presented and sold."

Trunzo has served as Head Auctioneer at Concierge Auctions since the firm’s inception. A World Champion, multi-state champion, and three-time International Auctioneer Championship finalist, he has presided over more than 5,000 auctions and well over $5 billion in luxury real estate auction sales.

Together, Steele and Trunzo will lead Concierge Auctions’ rostrum across the firm’s growing calendar of luxury real estate auctions, including upcoming sales in New York City, Hong Kong, and London. Their combined backgrounds across real estate, fine art, and luxury goods further extend the firm’s expertise as it continues to attract sellers of some of the most significant properties in the world.

Both also serve as charity auctioneers, helping raise funds for nonprofits and organizations while advancing a shared commitment to impact through Concierge Auctions’ Key For Key® giving program, which funds the building of new homes for families in need with each property the firm sells.

As part of its partnership with Sotheby’s auction house, Concierge Auctions has also collaborated with esteemed Sotheby’s auctioneers on some of its most iconic sales, including Phyllis Kao, Vice President and Auctioneer in the Luxury Division; Jonny Fowle, Global Head of Whisky; Florence Ho, Deputy Director and Specialist in Contemporary Art; and George Lacey, Head of Luxury Business Management and Operations, Asia.

For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury real estate auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise, heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched database of high-net-worth buyers. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells.



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