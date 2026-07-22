The Kitchen Just Got a Voice: TV Chef George Lovato Jr. Introduces Chef-iT™, a Voice-Activated Culinary AI Avatar

TV Chef George Lovato Jr. Introduces Chef-iT™, a Voice-Activated Culinary AI Avatar, to Top Food Influencers, YouTube Chefs, and Media

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “On-Call Outdoor Chef” and star of Chasing The Flames unveils a first-to-market conversational culinary AI avatar designed to help chefs, home cooks, restaurateurs, culinary students, and food lovers cook smarter

The future of the kitchen just got a voice — and its name is Chef George.

George Lovato Jr., the On-Call Outdoor Chef and host of the popular television series Chasing The Flames, has introduced Chef-iT™, a voice-activated culinary AI avatar platform, to top food influencers, popular YouTube professional chefs, and members of the media.

Designed as a first-to-market “everything culinary” conversational AI avatar, Chef-iT™ is built to assist professional chefs, serious home cooks, culinary students, restaurateurs, and food enthusiasts with the everyday demands of the kitchen — from menu ideas and recipe development to costing, training, organization, and personalized cooking guidance.

“This conversational AI avatar will save time, help keep costs in line, assist in creating new recipes, and remember the good old ones as well,” said Lovato. “The kitchen now has another dimension of technology in it.”

At the center of the platform is Chef George, an interactive digital chef users can speak with naturally. Unlike a standard recipe search or basic chatbot, Chef George is designed to remember key details from each conversation, storing the most important information shared by the user. That dynamic memory allows Chef-iT™ to develop a more personalized relationship with every guest over time.

As users continue to interact with Chef George, the avatar can learn more about their needs, preferences, cooking style, favorite dishes, kitchen goals, and culinary challenges. The result is a more natural, useful, and customized experience with every conversation.

“Chef-iT™ is not just about asking a question and getting an answer,” Lovato said. “It is about building a culinary relationship. Over time, Chef George understands what you like, what you need, and how you cook. That is where this technology becomes incredibly powerful.”

Lovato, known for bringing bold fire-cooked flavor and outdoor cooking energy to audiences through Chasing The Flames, is now bringing that same passion into culinary technology. With Chef-iT™, he aims to give chefs and serious cooks a faster, smarter, and more personal way to access culinary knowledge in real time.

The introduction of Chef-iT™ to leading food creators, YouTube chefs, and media marks a major step in bringing the platform to a wider culinary audience. As kitchens continue to evolve, Lovato believes voice-activated AI avatars will become an essential tool for professionals and passionate home cooks alike.

Chef-iT™ gives the modern kitchen a new voice, a new memory, and a new way to create.

For more information, visit ChasingTheFlames.com.

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