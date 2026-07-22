MakeMusic Launches MakeMusic Shop, Bringing a Seamless Digital Sheet Music Experience to Music Educators

New integrated storefront gives educators instant access to educator-curated sheet music, digital products, and a new collaboration with Hal Leonard.

With MakeMusic Shop, we're not just adding a storefront. We're completing an ecosystem that takes an educator from discovery to the music stand in a matter of clicks.” — Heath Mathews

LOUISVILLE, CO, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MakeMusic, the company behind MakeMusic Cloud and MakeMusic Shop, today announced the launch of MakeMusic Shop, a new digital sheet music storefront built specifically for music educators. MakeMusic Shop allows educators to browse, purchase, and instantly access digital sheet music in one place with more choices, better file management, and no licensing guesswork.

MakeMusic Shop arrives at a moment when the demand for high-quality, legal digital sheet music has never been higher. Educators increasingly rely on digital tools to prepare and distribute music for their students, yet the process of finding, purchasing, and organizing sheet music has remained fragmented across multiple platforms and workflows. MakeMusic Shop is designed to solve that problem from the ground up.

Titles in MakeMusic Shop are curated specifically for educational use and tagged by grade level, ensemble type, genre, and instrumentation, making it fast and intuitive for educators to find exactly what they need. Digital purchases can be downloaded instantly, ready to open, annotate, and assign, while physical sheet music ships directly to their door.

Building a True Ecosystem for Music Education

"Digital sheet music should be as easy as streaming a playlist: find it, own it, and use it, all in the same place you do everything else. With MakeMusic Shop, we're not just adding a storefront. We're completing an ecosystem that takes an educator from discovery to the music stand in a matter of clicks," says Heath Mathews, General Manager of MakeMusic. "That's been our goal, and I'm incredibly proud that we're finally here."

The launch represents a significant expansion of MakeMusic's platform vision: rather than serving educators with a collection of standalone tools, the company aims to provide a fully connected experience where composition, performance, teaching, and repertoire discovery all coexist. MakeMusic Shop is the latest expression of that strategy, and the company says the catalog will grow continuously as new publisher partnerships are established.

A Composer's Perspective

Celebrated composer and educator Brian Balmages, whose works are performed by ensembles at every level, welcomed the announcement as a meaningful step forward for how music reaches classrooms, “The evolution of MakeMusic has been remarkable. From significant advancements in interactive practice to the development of The Foundations Series and the wildly successful launch of MakeMusic Publications, I am incredibly proud to be associated with such a world-class organization," he says. "This next major milestone is streamlining accessibility by getting sheet music into the hands of students within minutes. Even better, this includes the brand-new HybridNOW format, which seamlessly delivers immediate digital access, a premium printed score for the podium, and full permission to copy parts. I am thrilled to be part of what is truly a defining turning point for digital sheet music.”

Launch Offer and Access

MakeMusic Shop is available today at shop.makemusic.com. To celebrate the launch, all shoppers receive 15% off their first digital sheet music purchase with the code ShopLaunch15. Active MakeMusic Cloud subscribers receive an enhanced discount of 25% off all purchases (automatically applied at checkout with no coupon code required) as an exclusive benefit of their subscription.

Educators and institutions interested in volume purchasing, district licensing, or purchase order options are encouraged to contact the MakeMusic sales team directly.

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