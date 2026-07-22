Quality Training Centers Adds to Leadership Team and Expands Campus

Quality Training Centers (QTC), Southern Nevada’s longest-running independent trade school owned by tradesmen and built for contractors. Kodi Wilson has joined QTC as Program Director and brings a rare combination of hands-on trade expertise and proven campus leadership. QTC builds its curriculum around real job-site conditions, including hands-on experience in a residential skills lab built as an actual house.

Seasoned tradesman and former trade school campus director Kodi Wilson joins the growing Las Vegas school

I have known what Kodi is capable of since he started as a plumbing instructor when I owned NTI. Hiring him again for QTC is a direct reflection of where we are taking this school.” — Chris Roth, Co-Owner & Operator Quality Training Centers

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quality Training Centers QTC ), Southern Nevada’s longest-running independent trade school owned by tradesmen and built for contractors, announced two additions to its leadership team and the expansion of its Las Vegas campus as local contractors continue to seek more trained, job-ready technicians.Kodi Wilson has joined QTC as Program Director. Wilson most recently served as Campus Director for National Technical Institute’s (NTI) Las Vegas Campus, where he was responsible for leading campus faculty and staff, overseeing curriculum, and driving enrollment growth. Wilson began his career in plumbing at age 17 and has spent more than a decade in the trade, with hands-on experience spanning residential, commercial, industrial, facilities and maintenance, service, and new construction work.“Kodi brings a rare combination of hands-on trade expertise and proven campus leadership,” said Chris Roth, co-owner of Quality Training Centers. “And for me, this is a full circle moment. I have known what Kodi is capable of since he started as a plumbing instructor when I owned NTI. Hiring him again for QTC is a direct reflection of where we are taking this school.”“The opportunity to join Quality Training Centers was one I could not pass up. They have built something real here. A school that contractors trust because it’s run by tradesmen, and I am truly excited to be a part of that,” said Wilson.QTC also recently welcomed Dallas Eddington as Director of Careers and Partnerships. Eddington strengthens relationships between QTC and the local contractor community, managing the school’s growing contractor relationships and aligning training programs with real-time demand. Eddington brings a background in HVAC and safety management, including field experience with residential and new-construction install teams across the Las Vegas Valley.The leadership additions come alongside physical growth. QTC recently acquired the building next door to its campus and is currently adding more classroom space to accommodate rising enrollment demand.“Growth means bringing in the right people,” added Roth. “Kodi and Dallas both understand what it takes to succeed in the trades, and expanding our campus means we can bring even more students through the door.”As a trade school in Las Vegas owned and operated by contractors, QTC builds its curriculum around real job-site conditions, including hands-on experience in a residential skills lab built as an actual house. For more information about QTC visit https://www.qualitytrainingcenters.com/ About Quality Training Centers:Quality Training Centers (QTC) has been training trade professionals since 1994 and is a Las Vegas-based trade school owned by tradesmen and built for contractors. Specializing in HVAC, Electrical, and Refrigeration, QTC operates as a B2B Talent Pipeline where contractors design the curriculum and the school delivers field-ready technicians who can work from day one. With courses from 4-12 weeks, students go from classroom to jobsite-ready, graduating not as entry-level candidates but as vetted, tested, contractor-approved technicians, providing immediate ROI for employers. Hire-Ready. Contractor-Approved.To learn more, visit https://www.qualitytrainingcenters.com/ or connect on Facebook and Instagram @Qualitytrainingcenters.

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