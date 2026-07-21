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Notice of Public Hearing - Cottonwood Canyon Winery

The Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing at the Otero County Administrative Building, 1101 New York Ave. Room 123 Alamogordo NM, on August 13th, 2026, at 9:05 a.m. to consider approval of the issuance of a Liquor License to Cottonwood Canyon Ranch LLC,  located at 137 Cotton Canyon Rd, La Luz, NM 88337. 

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Notice of Public Hearing - Cottonwood Canyon Winery

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