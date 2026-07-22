Marlin Steel Wire Products Acquires Franklin Display Group

We are thrilled to announce that Franklin Display Group has officially joined the Marlin and Madsen family of companies.

MD, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded in 1978 in Belvidere, Illinois, Franklin Display Group creates high-quality, creative tube, wire, and sheet metal racks that help brands get noticed. From national beverage companies to premier golf equipment brands, Franklin has partnered with some of the most recognizable names in retail to bring products to life on the floor, shelf, and showroom. Their full-service model, spanning planning and design, engineering and prototyping, manufacturing, materials and finishing, assembly, and logistics, reflects a deep commitment to craftsmanship and customer partnership at every step.

A Legacy Worth Honoring

Franklin's story is rooted in family. The company was founded by the Mutert family, and Don Mutert Jr., who dedicated 43 years of his life to the business, is now stepping into a well-earned retirement. We are deeply grateful to Don and his family for everything they built. The culture, the people, and the standards of excellence they established are a testament to what American manufacturing can be, and that legacy is something we are proud to carry forward. Bob Berleth, President, will stay on to continue leading this wonderful team. Bob brings 30 remarkable years of senior executive leadership experience in manufacturing to that role.

What Makes Franklin Special

The Franklin team operates out of Belvidere, Illinois—two facilities located a mile apart, with 100 employees and 210,000+ square feet of manufacturing space. Their capabilities are impressive: 3 flat lasers, a CNC tube laser, tube bending, a powder coating line, and Schlatter mesh welders. These capabilities add meaningful depth to what the Marlin family of companies can now offer customers.

And perhaps most telling of the kind of team Franklin is: they have gone over 600 consecutive days without a lost-time safety incident. That is not a statistic; that is a culture.

Stronger Together

Joining the Marlin family means more than a change in ownership. It means access to more resources, more markets, and a shared commitment to reinvesting in American manufacturing. Every product we build, just like Franklin's, is proudly made right here in the USA. Franklin's display expertise, combined with the capabilities and reach of our broader family of companies, opens exciting new possibilities for customers on both sides.

We are honored to welcome the Franklin Display Group team as our newest colleagues, and we can't wait to see what we build together.

To learn more about our combined capabilities, contact us today. www.marlinwire.com

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