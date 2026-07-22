Danica Premirelli Appointed Executive Director of Blue Zones Project in Galveston

GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Danica Premirelli has been named Executive Director of Blue Zones Projectin Galveston, a community-led well-being initiative focused on transforming the environments where people live, work, learn, and play.Premirelli, who has lived in Galveston since 2006, will lead the Blue Zones Projectrollout and implementation. She brings two decades of diverse experience spanning community engagement, nonprofit programming, healthcare, higher education, and private-sector operations. Most recently, she served as a dietitian specializing in longevity and metabolic health, and as an Adjunct Professor at Galveston College, where she teaches nutrition science. Prior to these roles, Premirelli worked as a Clinical Dietitian in medical oncology and radiation at The University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) in Galveston.Her extensive academic background reinforces her deep commitment to systemic health improvement. Premirelli holds a master’s degree in Human Nutrition from The University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, and is currently pursuing a Doctorate in Clinical Nutrition from Notre Dame of Maryland University. Her combination of clinical expertise, academic experience, and long-standing ties to Galveston positions her well to lead efforts that support healthier environments and stronger community well-being.“Galveston Island has a strong foundation of leaders, organizations, and residents who care deeply about the health and well-being of this community,” Premirelli said. “I am honored to lead a skilled team supporting Blue Zones Project in Galveston and to help strengthen the partnerships that will make healthy choices easier and more accessible across the island.”“Danica’s wide-ranging experience spanning nutrition, clinical care, academic teaching, and technology reflects how Blue Zones Project works across sectors,” said Shelly Trumbo, Blue Zones Chief Operating Officer. “Her diverse expertise and dedication to the Galveston community will be invaluable as Blue Zones Project in Galveston takes root, helping to accelerate our work and cultivate a sustainable, vibrant culture of well-being across the entire island.”Brought to Galveston through sponsorship from The University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) in collaboration with Blue Zones, Blue Zones Project is a community-led initiative designed better, longer lives with lower rates of chronic disease by implementing permanent and semi-permanent changes to policies, systems, streets, surroundings, and social networks so it’s easier for residents to eat wisely, move naturally, and connect more with others as they move throughout their day.“We are happy to welcome Danica as a leader who already reflects the strengths and spirit of our island community,” said Craig Kovacevich, MA, associate vice president of strategic engagement at UTMB and chair of the Blue Zones Project Galveston Steering Committee. “Danica's passion for health and well-being, combined with her deep understanding of Galveston and her ability to bring people together around a common purpose, makes her exceptionally well-suited to lead this effort. Her leadership will help galvanize partners and residents alike as we work to create environments that support healthier, more connected lives for everyone.”Over the coming months, Premirelli and her team will work with the steering committee and local stakeholders, employers, schools, restaurants, and community organizations to prepare for the initiative's official community-wide project kick-off, which is slated for February 2027. To learn more about Blue Zones Project in Galveston and find out how to get involved, visit bluezonesprojectgalveston.com About Blue Zones ProjectBlue Zones Project is a community-led well-being improvement initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through permanent changes to a city's environment, policy, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is based on research by Dan Buettner, a National Geographic Fellow and New York Times best-selling author who identified five cultures of the world—or blue zones —with the highest concentration of people living to 100 years or older. Blue Zones Project incorporates Buettner's findings and works with cities to implement policies and programs that will move a community toward optimal health and well-being. Blue Zones launched the first pilot community in 2009 in Albert Lea, MN with groundbreaking results. The model has since been applied to more than 80 communities in the United States. Participating communities have experienced double-digit drops in obesity and tobacco use and have saved millions of dollars in healthcare costs. For more information, visit bluezones.com

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