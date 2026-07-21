News Release – DOH Issues Red Placard to Charleyʻs Steakery in ʻAiea, Authorizes Reopening After Correcting Violations

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIA‘ĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO

KENNETH S. FINK, MD, MGA, MPH

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

DOH ISSUES RED PLACARD TO CHARLEY’S STEAKERY IN ʻAIEA, AUTHORIZES REOPENING

AFTER CORRECTING VIOLATIONS

26-XXX

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 20, 2026

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Food Safety Branch (FSB) has authorized the reopening of Charley’s Steakery, located at 98-1005 Moanalua Road in ʻAiea.

The food establishment, operated by Charley’s Steakery Hawaii, Inc., received a red “closed” placard on July 17, 2026, for a sewage overflow observed at the floor drain of the three-compartment sink.

The DOH FSB required the food establishment to repair the plumbing system to prevent further overflow of sewage. The establishment remained closed until a follow-up inspection was conducted on Monday, July 20, 2026. The violation was corrected and the establishment has been given permission to re-open.

The DOH FSB protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/. For recent inspection reports, please visit https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/soh.

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