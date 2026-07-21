Yankton County Drug & DUI Court to Hold Graduation on July 29

PRESS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: July 21, 2026

Contact: Alisa Bousa, Public Information Officer, via email or 605.773.2031

PIERRE, S.D.—Yankton County Drug & DUI Court will hold a graduation ceremony on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. CDT in Courtroom A on the second floor of the Yankton County Safety Center, 410 Walnut St., Yankton.

With their friends and family in attendance, participants who have successfully completed all phases of this drug and DUI court program will be honored. The event is open to the public and media. A reception will follow.

The featured speaker will be Pastor Aaron Iacino from Sioux City, Iowa. Aaron is the pastor of Holiness Church, director of risk management for Innovative Business Consultants, president of a nonprofit MMA school One Combat Academy, and the frontman of the international touring rock band the Dojo Saints.

Treatment courts are an effective strategy for treating substance use and mental health disorders while reducing recidivism and saving taxpayer dollars. These courts have proven that a combination of supervision, treatment and support can lead people with substance use and/or mental health disorders into lives of stability, wellness and recovery.

Yankton County Drug & DUI Court is a court-managed, alcohol/drug intervention treatment program designed to provide a cost-effective alternative to traditional criminal case processing. As an individual enters this voluntary, intensely-supervised program, they must be motivated to work toward changing their lifestyle and becoming free of alcohol and chemical abuse.

Learn more about South Dakota’s treatment courts. For more information about Yankton County Drug & DUI Court, contact Treatment Court Coordinator Sharon Kraft at 605-661-6587 or via email.

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About South Dakota Courts: The Unified Judicial System (UJS) consists of the Supreme Court, Circuit Courts and State Court Administrator’s Office. The Supreme Court is the state’s highest court and final decision maker on South Dakota law. The Circuit Courts are the state’s trial courts where criminal proceedings and civil litigation are handled. The State Court Administrator’s Office provides centralized administrative assistance and support services for the South Dakota judiciary. Learn more about UJS.