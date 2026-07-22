On The Secret’s 20th Anniversary Rhonda Byrne’s New Book Shows the Next Generation How to Harness the Power of the Mind

Thought Rules by Rhonda Byrne

Rhonda Byrne’s New Book Shows the Next Generation How to Harness the Power of the Mind

I’m excited to share Thought Rules with a new generation seeking to take back the power in their lives.” — Rhonda Byrne

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HarperOne, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced today the publication of THOUGHT RULES : Thought Creates Everything by international bestselling author Rhonda Byrne . Twenty years ago, Byrne’s first book, The Secret , unlocked the power of manifestation for readers around the world, became a global bestseller, and sold over 34 million copies. In her new book, Thought Rules, Byrne shows us in even greater ways how to harness the power of the mind to live the best life possible. The book will be published in the US on November 24, 2026.Sparking empowerment for a new generation, Thought Rules shows us how our thoughts have created the life we are living today and how to start thinking to change our lives for the better. The book provides simple, life-changing practices, the twelve rules of thought to make a habit in your life, and the history behind this wisdom that dates back thousands of years.Thought Rules will be published in 23 languages including Chinese (simplified and traditional), Czech, Dutch, English, French, German, Greek, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Malayalam, Marathi, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Slovak, Slovenian, Spanish, Tamil, Telugu, and Turkish.“HarperOne is delighted to continue our partnership with the inimitable Rhonda Byrne as we publish Thought Rules. In this age, nothing is more important, or more human, than remembering and nurturing the power and sovereignty of our own minds, and here Rhonda teaches us how to do exactly that,” said Diana Baroni, Senior Vice President and Publisher, HarperOne Group.Byrne said, “I’m excited to share Thought Rules with a new generation seeking to make lasting, positive change in their lives. No matter what you’re experiencing today, through a change in your thinking, you can change the circumstances of your life. Thought rules our lives, but when you rule your thoughts, you will be the true master of your life.”The Secret 20th Anniversary Edition will be published on November 3, 2026, by Simon & Schuster.ABOUT THE AUTHORRhonda Byrne is the creator and executive producer of the film The Secret; producer of the motion picture adaptation The Secret: Dare to Dream; and author of the books The Secret, The Power, The Magic, Hero, The Secret Daily Teachings, How The Secret Changed My Life, The Greatest Secret, The Secret to Love, Health, and Money: A Masterclass and Countdown to Riches. The Secret is a worldwide bestseller available in more than fifty languages with over thirty-four million copies sold.ABOUT HARPERCOLLINS PUBLISHERSHarperCollins Publishers is the second largest consumer book publisher in the world, with operations in 15 countries. With more than 200 years of history and 120+ branded imprints around the world, HarperCollins publishes approximately 10,000 new books every year in 16 languages and has a print and digital catalog of more than 250,000 titles. Writing across dozens of genres, HarperCollins authors include winners of the Nobel Prize, the Pulitzer Prize, the National Book Award, the Newbery and Caldecott Medals, and the Man Booker Prize. HarperCollins, headquartered in New York, is a subsidiary of News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV) and can be visited online at corporate.harpercollins.com.For additional information, please visit thesecret.tv and harpercollins.com.

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