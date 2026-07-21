Governor Hochul Announces the World’s Most Advanced Equipment for Semiconductor Chip Design Begins to Arrive at NY Creates’ Albany Nanotech Complex

Arrival of ASML High NA EUV Lithography System Components Marks Another Major Milestone Toward Enabling Next-Generation U.S. Semiconductor Innovations in New York

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Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that NY Creates received the first major components of the world's most advanced semiconductor equipment at its Albany NanoTech Complex – ASML’s High NA EUV system. The arrival of the bottom main module marks a significant milestone in establishing North America's first accessible High NA EUV Lithography Center, made possible by a $1 billion New York State investment, which is leveraging $9 billion in industry funding and creating hundreds of new, permanent jobs. The arrival of these key tool components represents the next phase in enabling cutting-edge capabilities that will support next-generation semiconductor technology innovations that lead to significantly faster, more efficient and more affordable chips.

“Today’s milestone brings us one step closer to securing New York’s future as the nation’s home base for semiconductor innovation and world-class research and development,” Governor Hochul said. “By securing the most advanced chipmaking technology on the planet for NY Creates and the Albany NanoTech Complex, we are turning a promise into reality. New York State will be the preeminent hub for cutting-edge chip design for decades to come.”

Earlier this year, the first tool for Creates’ High NA EUV Center, made by Tokyo Electron, Ltd., was delivered to the Albany NanoTech Complex, and additional system components will continue arriving at the site throughout the summer. The tool system supports revolutionary technology that will enable Creates and its globally recognized partners to drive sub-1 nanometer chip development and is the critical path technology for the future of advanced semiconductors.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Thanks to Governor Hochul's leadership, New York continues to make the smart, strategic investments that position our state as the global hub for semiconductor research, development and advanced manufacturing. The arrival of the world's most advanced lithography technology at NY Creates is another massive accomplishment that boosts our innovation ecosystem, attracts industry-leading partners and ensures the next generation of chip breakthroughs — and the high-quality jobs they create — are developed and manufactured right here in New York.”

Read the full press release here.