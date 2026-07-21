Ellisys and DEKRA Partner to Enhance CCC Digital Key™ Test Automation

Ellisys Bluetooth® Vanguard™

Integration brings Ellisys Bluetooth protocol analysis to DEKRA’s SolutionPRO BEST platform, strengthening CCC Digital Key™ Certification workflows

By partnering with DEKRA, we are extending the reach of our tools into the CCC certification environment, enabling a seamless workflow from development through validation…” — Mario Pasquali, Ellisys President and CEO

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ellisys today announced a new collaboration with DEKRA that integrates Ellisys’ industry‑leading Bluetoothprotocol analysis technology into DEKRA SolutionPRO BEST, a Bluetooth test automation platform. The combined solution enhances CCC Digital Key™ Certification workflows and provides automotive OEMs and suppliers with deeper visibility into Bluetooth protocol behavior during validation.DEKRA, a CCC Authorized Test Laboratory (ATL), provides deep expertise in CCC Digital Key™ Certification, automated test execution, and a flexible, hardware‑agnostic test environment. Ellisys complements this with advanced Bluetooth protocol capture, decoding, timing analysis, and performance metrics that give engineering teams deeper visibility into device behavior. Both DEKRA and Ellisys, along with other CCC members, gathered at the automotive test center of DEKRA Lausitzring in Germany last month for the 18th CCC Digital Key™ End-to-End Plugfest to advance testing and validation of CCC Digital Key™ implementations.“Most automotive manufacturers and their Tier 1 suppliers rely on Ellisys Bluetooth protocol analyzers, and many participate actively in CCC interoperability workshops and the broader CCC Digital Key™ initiative,” said Mario Pasquali, CEO and President of Ellisys. “By partnering with DEKRA, we are extending the reach of our tools into the CCC certification environment, enabling a seamless workflow from development through validation and providing richer insights into real‑world performance.”“Integrating Ellisys Bluetooth protocol analysis into SolutionPRO strengthens our ability to deliver fast, dependable, and repeatable CCC Digital Key™ certification services,” said Juan Carlos Mora, DEKRA Vice President of Business Line Connectivity. “Automotive customers increasingly expect deep visibility into protocol behavior during certification, and this collaboration provides exactly that—an automated, end‑to‑end environment that accelerates development and improves overall quality.”About the Car Connectivity Consortium The Car Connectivity Consortium(CCC) is a cross-industry organization dedicated to defining how vehicles interact with devices and the world to create a more seamless and secure consumer experience. CCC standardizes the connected ecosystem around vehicles and devices, bringing together automakers, device manufacturers, automotive suppliers, chip vendors, and security providers to develop solutions that prioritize convenience, security, and privacy protections. With more than 300 member companies, CCC plays a leading role in advancing smartphone-to-vehicle connectivity and shaping the future of trusted digital vehicle access. Its Board of Directors includes representatives from Apple, BMW, CARIAD, DENSO, Ford, General Motors, Google, Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, NXP, Panasonic Automotive Systems, Samsung, Thales, and Xiaomi. For more information, visit www.carconnectivity.org About DEKRA SolutionPRO BESTDEKRA SolutionPRO BEST is a Bluetooth test automation platform designed to streamline testing, compliance, and certification processes for automotive and IoT markets. The platform integrates automated workflows, flexible hardware configurations, and comprehensive test coverage to accelerate validation and certification.About DEKRAFor more than 100 years, DEKRA has been a trusted name in safety. As the world's largest independent, non-listed expert organization in testing, inspection, and certification, DEKRA supports the automotive industry with comprehensive services covering connected mobility, cybersecurity, functional safety, homologation, and certification. With more than 48,000 employees in around 60 countries, DEKRA helps manufacturers and suppliers bring innovative mobility technologies to market safely, efficiently, and in compliance with global requirements.About EllisysEllisys, a member of the Symbiosys Alliance, is a leading worldwide supplier of advanced protocol test solutions for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Ultra-Wideband, USB 2.0, SuperSpeed USB 3.2, USB Power Delivery, USB Type-C, DisplayPort™, and Thunderbolt™ technologies. More information is available on www.ellisys.com Ellisys, the Ellisys logo, Better Analysis, and Bluetooth Tracker, Bluetooth Explorer, and Bluetooth Vanguard are trademarks of Ellisys, and may be registered in some jurisdictions. The Bluetoothword mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc Wi-Fiand the Wi-Fi Alliance logo are trademarks of Wi-Fi Alliance. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

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