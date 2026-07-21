Carver Financial Services and End 68 Hours of Hunger Team Up to Fight Childhood Hunger at Annual Food Drive

MENTOR, OH, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carver Financial Services, Lake County Captains and End 68 Hours of Hunger Team Up to Fight Childhood Hunger at Annual Food Drive

MENTOR, Ohio (July 27, 2026) — Carver Financial Services, the Lake County Captains and End 68 Hours of Hunger Lake County are partnering once again to help ensure local children have access to nutritious food over the weekend through the 37th Annual Carver Financial Services Client Appreciation Event Food Drive.

The food drive will take place Friday, July 31, during Carver Financial Services' annual Client Appreciation Event at Classic Auto Group Park, home of the Lake County Captains. Clients attending the game are encouraged to bring donations of nonperishable food items, with the greatest need being canned fruit, peanut butter, jelly (plastic containers only), and canned soup.

End 68 Hours of Hunger Lake County is a volunteer-driven nonprofit organization that provides weekend food bags to local children who rely on free and reduced-price school meal programs. By sending nutritious, shelf-stable food home with students each Friday, the organization helps bridge the gap until they return to school on Monday.

"We are thrilled to partner once again with Carver Financial Services for their Client Appreciation Event," said Meredith Everett, Program Coordinator for End 68 Hours of Hunger Lake County. "Their continued support of our mission, along with the generosity of their clients, allows us to make a meaningful impact in the lives of local children who might otherwise go hungry."

Since 1988, Randy Carver, Founder and CEO of Carver Financial Services and Registered Principal of Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., has made giving back a central part of the firm's annual Client Appreciation Event. Over the past 37 years, attendees have donated the equivalent of more than 400,000 meals and over 140,000 pounds of food to help families facing food insecurity in Lake County.

"We're proud to continue our partnership with End 68 Hours of Hunger and the Lake County Captains to address childhood hunger in our community," said Carver. "Our clients have embraced this tradition of giving for nearly four decades, and together we've made a lasting impact for local families. We look forward to another successful food drive this year."

Community members interested in supporting End 68 Hours of Hunger Lake County can learn more or make a donation by visiting:

https://www.end68hoursofhunger.org/find-your-community/ohio/lake-county/

About End 68 Hours of Hunger Lake County

End 68 Hours of Hunger Lake County is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting childhood hunger by providing nutritious weekend meals to children who are at risk of going without food when school is not in session.

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Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. Carver Financial Services is not a registered broker/dealer and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services, Inc.

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