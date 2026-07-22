TD2 Oncology and Minerva Imaging Partner to Expand Radiopharmaceutical Development Support

TD2's clinical and regulatory experience pairs with Minerva's imaging and CDMO services to support radioligand therapy through first-in-human trials.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TD2 Oncology, an oncology-focused CRO known for its work in translational, regulatory, and clinical drug development, today announced a partnership with Minerva Imaging, a CRO and CDMO focused on targeted radiopharmaceutical development, molecular imaging, and manufacturing. The collaboration expands TD2's radioligand therapy capabilities and gives sponsors a more direct path from early translational work into first-in-human trials.Transitioning a radiopharmaceutical program into the clinic depends on multiple coordinated activities, including radiochemistry, CMC planning, imaging strategy, regulatory groundwork, drug product supply, clinical site and investigator readiness, and trial logistics and execution. When these activities reside across separate teams or vendors, challenges can surface that can significantly delay clinical progress. TD2 and Minerva are partnering to integrate these activities, allowing programs to seamlessly progress from translational strategy into first-in-human and early-phase studies.TD2 is contributing its expertise in oncology clinical development, regulatory strategy, medical oversight, site engagement, and early-phase trial execution. Minerva brings radiopharmaceutical CDMO services, imaging strategy, radiochemistry development, and clinical dose supply. TD2 and Minerva comprehensively address the essential requirements for a sponsor to successfully advance radioligand therapy programs from discovery to clinical trials."Radiopharmaceutical programs are extremely complex and require a highly specialized, multidisciplinary team to move quickly while effectively identifying and mitigating development risks," said Stephen Gately, CEO of TD2 Oncology. "Getting a therapy into the clinic takes more than strength in any single discipline. This partnership is part of our long-term commitment to companies and patients in the RLT space. Minerva brings deep expertise in imaging, radiochemistry, and manufacturing. When combined with our regulatory and clinical experience, it provides sponsors a faster, more coordinated path to patients."Sponsors need a partner who can move at the pace their science demands, without compromising quality or compliance," said Carsten Haagen Nielsen, CEO of Minerva Imaging. "Our focus is on supporting our customers with a fast, de-risked transition into the clinic – providing, radiochemistry, and clinical dose supply they need, when they need it. Working alongside TD2, in the US we can give sponsors a single, coordinated path from translational research to first patients dosedThe partnership is now active and immediately available to sponsors seeking integrated support from early translational strategy through first-in-human and early-phase clinical studies.About Minerva ImagingMinerva Imaging is an integrated CRO and CDMO focused on targeted radiopharmaceutical development, molecular imaging, and translational research. Founded in Denmark in 2011, the company works with pharmaceutical and biotech partners to move radiopharmaceutical and theranostic programs from early development through clinical supply. Learn more at www.minervaimaging.com About TD2 OncologyTD2 Oncology is an oncology-focused CRO that helps biopharma partners advance cancer therapies through preclinical studies, translational strategy, regulatory development, and clinical execution. Learn more at www.td2inc.com

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