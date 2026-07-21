Safe Harbor Wealth Management Launches New Website Focused on Retirement Education and Personalized Financial Guidance

Safe Harbor Wealth Management, Inc. Staff and Advisors

Redesigned website expands educational resources on retirement planning, Social Security, retirement income, tax strategies, and investment management.

TOMS RIVER, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Safe Harbor Wealth Management launched a redesigned website offering expanded retirement planning resources and new educational content to help individuals and families better understand their financial decisions shaping retirement. The new website reflects the philosophy used throughout the company that retirement planning extends far beyond investment management. Visitors can explore information on retirement income planning, Social Security strategies, tax-aware retirement planning, Roth IRA conversions, Required Minimum Distributions, IRA planning, and investment management, all presented in a way that makes complex topics easier to understand. The site also highlights how these interconnected decisions work together to fit within a comprehensive retirement planning approach.A key addition to the website is an expanded library of educational videos hosted by Founder and President Chad White. White shares practical explanations of common retirement planning questions, using relatable examples and straightforward conversations to help viewers better understand topics that often feel overwhelming. The videos are intended to educate first, giving individuals an opportunity to learn more about White's planning philosophy before deciding if personalized guidance is right for them."As an Accredited Investment Fiduciary(AIF), I believe people are better equipped to make informed financial decisions when they understand why they're making them." said Chad White, Founder and President of Safe Harbor Wealth Management. "Our new website gives visitors a place to learn at their own pace, explore the questions they're already asking, and see how retirement planning can come together in a coordinated, thoughtful way."White has worked with individuals and families on retirement and financial planning since the mid-1990s. He is an Enrolled Agent (EA), Certified Investment Management Analyst(CIMA), Accredited Investment Fiduciary(AIF), and participant in Dave Ramsey's SmartVestor Program . His educational approach focuses on helping clients understand how retirement income, Social Security, taxes, investments, and IRA planning work together so they can make informed financial decisions. The new website reflects that same philosophy through expanded educational resources and information about the practice's personalized planning process.In addition to educational resources, visitors can learn more about Safe Harbor Wealth Management's services, including retirement planning, retirement income planning, Social Security planning, tax strategies, Roth IRA conversion analysis, IRA distribution guidance, and investment management. The website also makes it easier to connect with the company to schedule a conversation about their retirement goals .Based in Toms River, Safe Harbor Wealth Management serves clients throughout Ocean County, Monmouth County, and across New Jersey.For more information, visit https://safeharborwm.com/ About Safe Harbor Wealth ManagementSafe Harbor Wealth Management is an independent financial planning and wealth management company based in Toms River, New Jersey. The practice specializes in retirement planning, retirement income planning, Social Security planning, tax-aware retirement strategies, Roth IRA conversions, IRA planning, and investment management. Through education, personalized guidance, and comprehensive financial planning, Safe Harbor Wealth Management helps individuals and families make informed decisions as they prepare for and navigate retirement.Securities and advisory services offered through Commonwealth Financial Network, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Fixed insurance products and services are separate from and not offered through Commonwealth Financial Network. SmartVestor is an advertising program for investment professionals. Advisors pay a fee to belong to SmartVestor. Commonwealth Financial Network is not affiliated with and does not endorse Dave Ramsey and SmartVestor.Media ContactChad White, Founder and PresidentSafe Harbor Wealth Management, Inc.672 Commons Way Toms River, NJ 08755732-364-2045Website: https://safeharborwm.com/

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