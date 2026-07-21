Celebrate International Beer Day with TMCC EPIC

Just in time for International Beer Day on August 7, Truckee Meadows Community College's Educational Programs Inspiring the Community (EPIC) is inviting beer enthusiasts to explore the world's most popular beverage from two entirely different perspectives.

Offered one week apart at TMCC's Meadowood Center, the paired classes give participants the opportunity to discover both the science behind what they taste and the fascinating history that shaped one of the world's largest beer industries.

"The beauty of EPIC is that learning can happen anywhere and through almost any subject," said TMCC EPIC Program Director, Fayth Ross. "These classes demonstrate how community education brings together experts with diverse backgrounds to create engaging experiences that spark curiosity, conversation, and lifelong learning."

The first class, A Sensory Exploration of Beer, takes place Thursday, July 30, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Led by former IMBIB Custom Brews owner Matt Johnson, participants will discover how to analyze beer using sight, smell, taste, and touch while sampling a variety of styles. Johnson will explain how ingredients and brewing techniques influence aromas, flavors, mouthfeel, and appearance, giving attendees practical tools for understanding their own preferences. Participants must be 21 or older.

One week later, on Thursday, Aug. 6, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., TMCC President, Dr. Jeffrey Alexander, will lead Brewed in Japan: The Origins and Growth of the Japanese Beer Industry, a course that examines the cultural and historical forces that transformed beer into Japan's "beverage of the masses." A historian specializing in Asian cultures, Alexander will explore the emergence of Western-style taverns and beer gardens, government regulation during World War II, changing consumer trends, and the enduring popularity of brands such as Asahi, Kirin, and Sapporo. Participants will have a $10 materials fee, and those age 21 and older may also take part in an optional tasting of several Japanese beers.

While one class focuses on the sensory science of beer and the other explores its cultural history, together they showcase the wide variety of learning experiences available through TMCC EPIC.

EPIC offers hundreds of non-credit classes each year designed for lifelong learners, covering subjects ranging from culinary arts and travel to history, technology, wellness, finance, and creative pursuits. Courses are taught by experienced professionals, industry experts, entrepreneurs, artists, passionate hobbyists, and TMCC faculty who bring real-world knowledge and passion to the classroom.

Both beer classes will be held at the TMCC Meadowood Center and are open to adults ages 21 and older. Contact EPIC for more information or call 775-829-9010.