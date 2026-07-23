Onyx Tint and Wraps Earns 2026 Best of Kentucky Award

ASHLAND, KY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Onyx Tint and Wraps, a leading provider of automotive restyling and protection services in Ashland, has been named a 2026 Best of Kentucky Award winner, recognizing the company’s commitment to craftsmanship, customer service, and high-quality installation work. The award highlights businesses that have earned the trust of their communities through consistent performance and a strong reputation, and for Onyx Tint and Wraps, it reflects years of helping customers protect and personalize the vehicles they rely on every day.Known for far more than window tinting alone, Onyx Tint and Wraps offers a wide range of services, including vinyl wraps, paint protection film, ceramic coatings, chrome deletes, headlight and taillight tinting, as well as residential and commercial window tinting solutions. The company has built its reputation on a straightforward philosophy: focus on the details, use premium materials, and complete every project with the same level of care, whether it’s a daily driver, a work vehicle, or a fully customized showpiece.“Receiving this award is incredibly meaningful because it comes from the people and community we serve,” said a member of the Onyx Tint and Wraps leadership team. “We’ve always believed that quality work and honest service speak for themselves. Our goal has never been to be the biggest shop around. It’s been to make sure every customer leaves confident that their vehicle or project was treated with the attention it deserves.”That customer-first approach has helped Onyx Tint and Wraps become a trusted name throughout the region. By helping clients address common challenges such as heat, glare, paint damage, and long-term vehicle maintenance, the company has earned a loyal customer base and steady growth through referrals and repeat business.As Onyx Tint and Wraps celebrates its 2026 Best of Kentucky Award, the team remains focused on the future. With continued investment in premium products, advanced installation techniques, and customer experience, the company plans to build on the same principles that earned this recognition in the first place: quality, consistency, and attention to detail.For more information, click here.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.