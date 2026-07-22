Conscious Discipline Launches S.A.F.E. Framework: Helping Schools Build Sustainable Cultures Where Everyone Thrives

Conscious Discipline

New adult-first framework helps schools strengthen culture, boost educator retention, reduce behavior issues, and drive lasting organizational change.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Conscious Discipline , a leading authority on self-regulation, school culture, and adult development, today announced the launch of its S.A.F.E. Framework, a comprehensive model designed to help schools and districts build sustainable, thriving cultures by focusing first on the adults who shape them.Developed from 30 years of implementation experience in schools across the country, the S.A.F.E. Framework provides educational leaders with a practical approach for assessing, strengthening, and sustaining the conditions that drive long-term success. Rather than focusing on isolated initiatives or short-term interventions, the framework helps schools transform the underlying culture that influences educator wellbeing, student behavior, attendance, engagement, and achievement.At a time when districts continue to face teacher burnout, staffing shortages, chronic absenteeism, and escalating behavioral challenges, Conscious Discipline’s research and implementation experience suggest that lasting improvement begins with the adults in the system. Internal data indicates that as many as 95% of staff in struggling schools operate in a chronic state of stress, or “survival mode,” limiting their ability to effectively connect, collaborate, and respond to challenges.“The most effective schools are intentionally creating cultures where adults have the skills, support, and capacity to lead with composure, connection, and consistency,” said Jill Molli, Chief Growth Officer for Conscious Discipline. “The S.A.F.E. Framework gives leaders a clear path for strengthening the adult ecosystem first, because sustainable student outcomes are built on a foundation of regulated, connected, and empowered adults.”The S.A.F.E. Framework organizes culture transformation around four interconnected domains:S: Sustained Leadership. Establishing resilient leadership structures, predictable systems, and shared accountability that support long-term implementation.A: Adult Self-Regulation. Building the awareness, skills, and mindset adults need to remain responsive, effective, and connected, especially during times of stress.F: Foster Community. Creating connected schools and communities that are rooted in trust, belonging, collaboration, and shared responsibility.E: Engaged Classrooms. Supporting learning environments that maximize instructional time, strengthen relationships, and reduce disruptions throughproactive, brain-based practices.Together, these domains provide schools with a framework for creating systemic change that becomes embedded within the institution rather than dependent on individualchampions or temporary initiatives.“The education sector has spent years searching for solutions to burnout and retention challenges,” said Terry Nealon, Chief Executive Officer of Conscious Discipline. “What we’ve learned is that culture is the multiplier. When schools invest in developing self-regulated adults and intentionally shape the environments in which they work, everything else becomes more effective: from leadership and instruction to student engagement and attendance. The S.A.F.E. Framework gives leaders a sustainable way to make that transformation measurable and lasting.”The framework builds on decades of implementation data demonstrating significant improvements in school climate and educator outcomes, including reductions indisciplinary incidents and stronger teacher retention. Schools implementing Conscious Discipline practices have reported outcomes such as up to a 73% reduction in suspensions and a 17% improvement in teacher retention, underscoring the connection between healthy adult ecosystems and positive student outcomes.By providing leaders with actionable diagnostics, implementation tools, and measurable indicators of progress, S.A.F.E. helps districts move beyond reactive problem-solvingtoward sustained organizational health.The launch comes as Conscious Discipline prepares for Elevate 2026 , the organization’s premier conference dedicated to self-regulation, school culture, and transformationalleadership. Bringing together educators, administrators, and thought leaders from across the country, Elevate provides attendees with practical strategies for creating environments where both adults and students can flourish.School and district leaders interested in learning more about the S.A.F.E. Framework and Elevate 2026 can visit Conscious Discipline’s website for additional resources,implementation information, and conference registration details.About Conscious DisciplineNow in its 30th year, Conscious Discipline is a brain-based self-regulation and school culture model used by educators, schools, and early childhood programs worldwide.Combining neuroscience, behavior research, and relationship-centered practices, Conscious Discipline provides educator professional development, classroom managementstrategies, and implementation tools that help create safe, connected, and resilient learning environments for children and adults.

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