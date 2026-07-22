BCR Cyber Offers August Training Cohort for Maryland State and Local Government Employees

No-cost Training Designed to Enhance the Cybersecurity Expertise of Maryland’s Government Workforce

Our COMET program gives Maryland government employees practical, experiential no-cost training that strengthens their ability to protect critical government systems.” — Michael Spector, President and CEO, BCR Cyber

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BCR Cyber , a leading provider of comprehensive cybersecurity training and job placement services, today announced that it will host a no-cost, 5-week Cybersecurity Operational Methods and Education Training (COMET) cohort beginning August 31."Cybersecurity threats facing state and local governments continue to change at a rapid pace," said Michael Spector, President and CEO, BCR Cyber. "Our COMET program gives Maryland government employees practical, experiential no-cost training that strengthens their ability to protect critical government systems while also helping build a stronger cybersecurity workforce statewide."Delivered by BCR Cyber in coordination with the Maryland Department of Information Technology (DoIT) and funded through the Maryland Department of Labor's Employment Advancement Right Now (EARN) grant, the COMET program focuses on two subsets of the state and local workforce – Incumbent and Advanced Incumbent – providing flexible options based on experience and career goals.Incumbent Training, BCR Cyber’s SOC Operations Analyst I (SOCOA I) and Fundamentals of AI in Cybersecurity (FAIC) is a 5-week, 3-part course designed for building foundational cybersecurity knowledge. Successful participants will earn an Industry Recognized Credential (IRC) validating Security Operations Fundamentals, Cyber Range Simulation, and Fundamentals of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cybersecurity, which introduces students to concepts such as AI training methods, neural networks, generative AI, and AI for cybersecurity. Training includes live remote instruction from 1 to 3 p.m. daily, Monday – Friday.Incumbent Training participants must be a State of Maryland or Maryland local government employee, have at least one year of IT and/or cybersecurity experience, be 18 years or older, and have manager approval for training during business hours.Advanced Incumbent Training, BCR Cyber’s Governance, Risk and Compliance – Applied Fundamentals (GRC-AF) is a 5-week, 2-part course of intensive training on Governance, Risk, and Compliance and Cyber Range Practicum. Successful participants will earn an IRC validating readiness for GRC support roles in state and local government. Training includes live remote instruction from 3 to 5 p.m. daily, Monday – Friday. Part two consists of live Instruction 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily.To qualify for Advanced Incumbent Training participants must be a Maryland or local government employee, be 18 years or older, have completed COMET Incumbent Training or have at least two years of IT/cyber experience, have manager approval for training during business hours, have a current role in IT, cybersecurity, IT management, compliance, audit, or a related function, and demonstrate responsibility for systems, data, or users (e.g., admin, management, oversight role).To apply to the COMET program, visit https://bcrcyber.com/comet/cohort . Deadline for applications is August 24 and space is limited.About BCR CyberEstablished in 2017, BCR Cyber (formerly Baltimore Cyber Range) is dedicated to delivering exceptional training solutions to both government and commercial clients. BCR Cyber has trained thousands of individuals and successfully placed over 83 percent into employment. The BCR Cyber Range is the first such facility in the world specifically dedicated to workforce development in the cybersecurity sector. BCR Cyber provides trainees with the most advanced cybersecurity strategies and techniques in an environment that simulates real threats in real-time. The range's hands-on training encompasses cyber threat detection, compromise mitigation, and system remediation, and is complemented by placement services. For more information visit www.bcrcyber.com

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