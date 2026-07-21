Dorianne Ashe Launches The Children Of Triune, A Haunting New Fantasy Saga Where Humanity’s Future Has Been Sealed Away

The Children of Triune (Origins Book 1)

The first book in the Origins series introduces a world without children, a Creator with hidden motives, and beings never meant to question their purpose.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Dorianne Ashe invites readers into a chilling and imaginative new realm with The Children of Triune (Origins Book 1), a dark fantasy novel that blends myth, mystery, and rebellion into a gripping story of identity and survival.

For nearly five centuries, no child has drawn a first breath. In Triune, the Creator has sealed the womb of humanity, forcing civilization to endure without the promise of future generations.

Beneath the surface of Triune lies the Middle, an immense, hidden underground world where every “child” of Triune is raised in secret for twenty-three years. In this subterranean cradle of stone and starlight, they train relentlessly, sharpening their crafts, gifts, and strengths under the watchful guidance of Mother, their stern, half-human, half-android caretaker.

Each year, the children undergo the Binding, a brutal and sacred procedure that tears them open so their emerging gifts can bloom. With every Binding, the pain grows sharper, the transformations more powerful, and the children more prepared for the day they ascend to the Upper.

All except one.

Gilly has endured every Binding, every ritual, every trial, yet no gift has ever awakened in her. Not a spark. Not a whisper. Nothing.

As her twenty-third year approaches, Gilly faces the truth no one dares speak aloud: children who fail to bloom rarely survive their final Binding. Their names are carved high upon the Memorial Wall, forever trapped in the Middle with Mother.

With her friends preparing for their ascent, Gilly must confront the question haunting her every step: Will she survive long enough to reach the Upper, or will she become another name etched in stone?

The Children of Triune is ideal for readers who enjoy dark fantasy, mythic worldbuilding, mysterious origins, and stories driven by secrets that reshape entire civilizations.

Dorianne Ashe is the author of The Children of Triune (Origins Book 1), the opening installment in the Origins series. With a strong sense of atmosphere and a gift for mythic storytelling, Ashe introduces readers to a fantasy universe built on hidden histories, divine power, and the courage to question what has been declared sacred.

The book is available at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0H3WZ3HCS

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.