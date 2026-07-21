Exhibition of the 3rd Macao International Children’s Arts Festival “Echo the Wind Wanderer” opens soon

MACAU, July 21 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the 3rd Macao International Children’s Arts Festival specially presents the children’s arts exhibition “Echo the Wind Wanderer”, featuring two exhibition areas at the Macao Museum of Art and MGM COTAI’s Lion Lobby. The opening ceremony will be held on 26 July, at 4pm, on the 3rd floor of the Macao Museum of Art, with two exhibition areas to be opened on the same day, presenting a complete immersive artistic journey of self-exploration and imagination. A complimentary shuttle bus service from the Macao Museum of Art to MGM COTAI will be available during the opening ceremony, with limited seats distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

The exhibition by artist Ekokaxi crafts a parallel landscape that can be accessed, touched and explored by using clay, paper, yarn and sponge. Focused around the enigmatic “Echo”, the exhibition features a giant human-shaped installation that occupies a space for visitors to stroll and rest, a large-scale block creation area incorporating Macao’s elements, a parallel universe composed of giant “Echos”, as well as a collection of manuscripts, documents and sketches that trace the artist’s creative process. Unlike the general traditional exhibitions that restricts visitors to touch, the exhibition “Echo the Wind Wanderer” encourages the public to interpret themselves freely, learn from games, and create a free artistic space together. Thus, children and adults are not restricted from the social norms temporarily and once again explore their innocence and curiosity through touch and creation.

In conjunction with the exhibition, IC specially launches the “Summer Art for Families – Activity Series”, offering children and parents an immersive artistic journey and encouraging them to create the “Echo” universe together. Participants will also have a chance to receive a colourful soft plush toy “Wandering in a Parallel World”, inspired by the fantastical creatures in the exhibition. Highlights include the “Parent-Child Night Tour” and the “Parent-Child Art Exploration Journey”, as the special activities that connect the two exhibition spaces, incorporating the stories of Echo’s growth, adventures and creation of the world into guided tours and role-play activities that are not to be missed. Registration can be made through the “Activity Applications” of the Macao One Account (activity.mo.gov.mo/activity-h5). Seats are limited and selection is made by random draw.

Jointly presented by IC and MGM, the exhibition features two exhibition areas at the exhibition hall on the 3rd floor of the Macao Museum of Art and MGM COTAI’s Lion Lobby, and is held until 11 October. Participants of certain interactive areas of the exhibition are required to bring their own socks.

For more information about the exhibition and activities, please visit the Macao Museum of Art’s website at www.MAM.gov.mo, the MGM’s exhibition page at www.mgm.mo/en/art/happening/echo-the-wind-wanderer, or the 3rd Macao International Children's Arts Festival page at www.icm.gov.mo/micaf.