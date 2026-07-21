Women's Volleyball Nations League – Finals Macao 2026 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group kicks off tomorrow

MACAU, July 21 - Organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Galaxy Entertainment Group and the Volleyball Association of Macao, China, Women’s Volleyball Nations League – Finals Macao 2026 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group starts tomorrow (22 July) at Macao East Asian Games Dome. The VNL organizing committee held a press conference today (21 July) where the coaches and team captains of the eight elite women’s volleyball teams—including China, Brazil, Canada, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Türkiye, and the United States—met with the media. The first quarterfinal match will begin tomorrow at 4:00 PM with Italy v Netherlands, followed by Brazil v Japan at 7:30 PM.

Speeches by the VNL organizers

Marcelo Hargreaves da Costa, Chief Product Officer of Volleyball World, thanked the collective effort that successfully made the VNL event return to Macao again after 2024. During the past few weeks, exceptional volleyball moments had been created by all participating teams. Marcelo believed many more thrilling matches will unfold this week in Macao, attracting eyes from volleyball fans all over the world.

Lei Si Leng, Acting President of the Sports Bureau, hoped that all players showcase their best performance on the court and at the same time, feel the warm hospitality and unique cultural charm of Macao. To enhance the event atmosphere, the Bureau will hold a volleyball-themed carnival together with the “Art Everywhere – Cultural Vibes at the Weekend” by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, enriching the event's content and audience experience, promoting the development of Macao’s sports tourism and the construction of a “City of Sports”.

Buddy Lam, Director of Corporate Affairs of Galaxy Entertainment Group, said that the finals are the ultimate stage for the world’s elite teams. The prestigious event not only brings high-level sport competitions but also strengthens Macao’s connection with the international sporting community. With the aim to introduce the event and extend the joy of volleyball to a broader audience, GEG has launched a series of community activities beyond the court through collaborations with other organizers and the “GEG Sports for Good Community Program”, supporting Macao's development as a “City of Sports”.

Fong Sok Van, Secretary General of the Volleyball Association of Macao, China, said in her speech that Macao has hosted the women’s VNL for many years, and the finals in Macao this year not only offers valuable opportunity for fans to enjoy world-class volleyball, but also a precious learning experience for local referees, coaches, and players. She hoped that every spectator enjoys the passion and excitement from the upcoming high-level volleyball matches.

8 Team coaches share views and expectations

China coach Zhao Yong said that the team is excited to participate in the finals in Macao. The team will give their all in the first game with the Unites States, hoping to put on a great performance and outstanding match.

Brazil coach José Guimarães said that the preliminary matches were not easy but the team has been learning and keep improving. The team will continue to enhance their strength and perform to their full potential in the coming match.

Canada coach Giovanni Guidetti said the team is honored to join the VNL finals for the first time. The team will enjoy the match and gain valuable experience from other teams and continuously improve their overall performance.

Italy coach Julio Velasco expressed his gratitude to the organizers for providing good facilities and environment to play the challenging finals. The team will focus on the first match and striving for the best performance.

Japan coach Ferhat Akbaş thanked for all the arrangements of the event. Facing Brazil once again in the finals, the team will work hard together and try to deliver a thrilling match for the fans.

Felix Koslowski, coach of the Netherlands, said that the team has overcome many difficulties to secure their place in the finals and the whole team will definitely play they best against Italy.

Coach of Türkiye Daniele Santarelli commended the arrangements and expressed his belief that the competition will be a spectacular one. He hoped that all players can display their true strength and potential on the final ultimate stage.

U.S. coach Erik Sullivan congratulated all the teams that have advanced to the finals. He said the team is looking forward to play an exciting match against China and will continue to work hard to improve their skills and hope to perform at their best in the competition.

Players visit scenic sites and promote Sports+ appeal

8 final teams are now gathered in Macao and have commenced pre-game training to prepare for the highly anticipated finals week. Before the match, players from 8 final teams visited local tourist spots today (21 July) to experience the unique cultural characteristic of Macao, including the Taipa Houses, one of the top 8 sites of Macao that represents the charming Portuguese architectural style. Through this initiative, it is hoped that elements of sports, culture, and tourism can be combined to deepen the integrated development of “Sports+”.

Players of team China also made appearance in the competition court this morning and interacted with youth volleyball players from Macao and members of GEG’s volleyball team.

The Finals follow a knockout format with schedule of the quarterfinals as the below:

Date Session Time Competing teams 22 July (Wed) S1 16:00 Italy the Netherlands S2 19:30 Brazil Japan 23 July (Thur) S3 16:00 Türkiye Canada S4 19:30 China the Unites States

Schedule of the semifinals, bronze medal match and gold medal match:

Date Session Time Matches 25 July (Sat) S5 16:00 Semifinals S6 19:30 26 July (Sun) S7 15:30 Final - Bronze S8 19:30 Final - Gold

Tickets on sale now

Tickets of Women’s Volleyball Nations League – Finals Macao 2026 are now available for purchase via Galaxy Ticketing, Damai mobile application or mini program, Macau Ticketing website or mobile application. Each person can purchase a maximum of 8 tickets per transaction. On the match days, tickets are also available for purchase at the ticketing office (ground floor of Macao East Asian Games Dome Hall A). Ticketing office will be opened two hours before the match. Tickets are priced between MOP 280 and MOP 1,380, depending on the seat section and match. All ticket prices are listed in Macao Patacas (MOP) or Renminbi (CNY). Every person at 1.2 meters in height or taller requires a ticket for admission. Children under 1.2 meters in height who do not occupy a seat may enter the venue free of charge when accompanied by a paying adult at all times, and each adult may bring along only one child. To facilitate online ticketing for elderly people aged 65 or above, support services will be provided at Kong Seng outlets to help those in need purchase tickets via the Macau Ticketing website or mobile application. The ticket prices are as follows:

Ticket Type VIP A B C MOP CNY MOP CNY MOP CNY MOP CNY Quarter finals 980 830 580 490 480 400 280 230 Semi-finals 1080 910 680 570 580 490 380 320 Final - Bronze 1180 1000 780 660 680 570 480 400 Final - Gold 1380 1170 980 830 880 740 680 570

Ticket discounts

Holders of a valid full-time Macao Student Card, Macao residents aged 65 or above and those holding a Disability Assessment Registration Card may enjoy a 20% discount when purchasing tickets through the Macau Ticketing website. Each person may purchase one discounted ticket per match. Concession tickets are limited and subject to availability. In addition, corresponding discounts are offered when purchasing more than one ticket for the same match.

Volleyball enthusiasts who wish to experience thrilling matches featuring world-leading women’s volleyball teams up close are advised to purchase their tickets as early as possible. For details of the event, please visit the event website at www.macaovnl.com or the Sports Bureau website at www.sport.gov.mo, or follow the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page, “澳門體育” (Macao Sports) WeChat official account and “澳門特區體育局” (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.