First indoor performance of International Youth Dance Festival 2026 brings together global dancers for a spectacular show

MACAU, July 21 - Organised by the Education and Youth Development Bureau in collaboration with the Municipal Affairs Bureau, the Macao Government Tourism Office, the Cultural Affairs Bureau, the Sports Bureau, the Livelihood Affairs Bureau of the Guangdong‒Macao In‑Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, and the Secretariat of the Education Forum for Asia, the International Youth Dance Festival 2026 held its first indoor performance at Macao Forum on 21 July. Nearly 300 dancers representing 11 youth dance groups from Macao and other parts of the world took part in the event, jointly delivering a spectacular show to an audience of over 1,000.

In keeping with this year’s theme, ‘Dancing Youth, Rising Future’, performers used the art of dance as a medium, blending classical elegance, regional and ethnic flair, as well as modern rhythms and passion. While preserving and promoting regional characteristics, the performances demonstrated an understanding and integration of cultural traditions.

The International Youth Dance Festival 2026 features a diverse programme, with two more remarkable shows to come. While an outdoor performance will be staged at Tap Siac Square on the evening of 22 July, the closing gala will take place at Macao Forum on the evening of 23 July. Residents and tourists alike are welcome to attend and experience the dance cultures of different regions in person. For further information, please visit the event’s dedicated webpage (https://portal.dsedj.gov.mo/webdsejspace/site/dance/2026/index.jsp) or its Facebook page.